Comal Independent School District trustees will consider purchases of instructional materials, the next installments of fixtures for the newest high school and staffing for the 2021-22 school year during their regular monthly meeting on Thursday.
Trustees will consider approving SAAVAS-Three Cheers for Pre-K for Prekindergarten and instructional materials covering Texas Essential Knowledge and Skills curriculum, and the summer school schedule for English learners entering kindergarten and first grade next school year.
Corbee Wunderlich, assistant superintendent for school improvement and secondary schools, will present the first reading of the 2021-22 Student Code of Conduct, which will have a second reading in May before final approval at the June board meeting.
Trustees will approve $522,065 for the purchases of furniture, fixtures and equipment for the new Pieper High School, which is nearing substantial completion and scheduled to open in August. They will also consider spending $85,527 in construction savings to create golf practice grounds at Davenport High School and $199,472 on purchases of CTE computers.
Also Thursday, trustees will:
• Receive reports and consider actions on board policies, academics and bond projects.
• Will recognize outstanding students and employees.
• Entertain comments from district residents.
• Discuss and consider approving school donations and budget amendments.
• Discuss and consider approving rankings and final awards from contractors bidding on various district improvements and bond projects.
• Discuss and consider approving contractors for various district improvements and suppliers for vehicles and equipment.
Trustees meet at 6 p.m. Thursday in the district’s Support Services Building board room, 1404 Interstate 35 North in New Braunfels. For more, visit the district’s website, comalisd.org.
