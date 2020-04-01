When 7-year-old Phoebe Wilkinson, a first-grader at Lamar Elementary School, heard she wouldn’t be going back to school after spring break and would be practicing social distancing, she immediately asked her mom about her spring dance recital.
Phoebe is a student at Dance by Design, where she takes classes in musical theatre, tap, hip-hop and ballet, and the students are preparing for their annual recital, tentatively scheduled for late May.
“I like musical theater because I like my recital dance,” Phoebe said. “And ballet because I like to leap. I get to be like the girl in the movie Leap.”
With her students staying home and sheltering in place to slow the spread of COVID-19, studio owner Carolyn Wells began exploring remote learning possibilities.
“I spent (that) week researching our different options, talking to my studio owner coaching group, which includes owners from all over the world — including Italy and China — and training our staff,” Wells said. “We decided to have Zoom classes so that our students could interact with our teachers and each other.”
Distant dance
Once logged into the virtual studio, the students can follow their teacher’s lead and see one another in their make-shift home dance studios.
“Phoebe loves dance, so being able to take classes still, even at home through a computer, is everything,” Phoebe’s mother, Sara Wilkinson, said. “I’m so glad our studio is keeping up with her and keeping her engaged.”
Sydney Leonard, 8, a second-grader at Veramendi Elementary School, takes ballet, musical theater and hip-hop classes at Dance by Design. She said she couldn’t choose a favorite among them.
“That’s really hard, because I loved all of the classes I take,” Sydney said. “This year I’ve tried hip hop and it’s been really fun to try something new.”
Her mother, Bianca Leonard, expressed appreciation for the studio’s online offering.
“It has been really fun to watch her dance and interact with her instructors,” Bianca said. “It’s amazing that we have this technology to be able to keep them connected and learning.”
So far, participation has been great, Wells said.
“We’re just a few days in and expect more participation as time goes on,” she said. “We’re excited to offer them their live class, access to the recorded class, make up classes and extra dancing on our YouTube page. We’re in the process of creating even more fun activities for our families as well — teachers reading dance books, creating special dances, Zoom master classes and more. We’re excited to use our creative sides; with technology, the sky’s the limit!”
With each dancer in a different type of home studio setting, staff have had to make some adjustments to the classes.
“We’ve had to adjust some choreography and moments in the class to make it safe for our dancers (due to things like spacial limitations and flooring) but it looks very similar,” Wells said.
Something for everyone
Students at Wells’ dance studio range in age from 1 year to adults, and staff have used different techniques to appeal to different age groups.
“For our younger students we created a prop bag for them to use at home,” Wells said. “This helps them to stay in one place (using their dot) and using the props helps them to stay focused. For our older students we’re using familiar warm-ups and songs but the biggest thing is highlighting them on Zoom and asking questions.”
At a time when many fear technology is replacing people’s desire to spend time together face-to-face time, both students said that’s exactly what they missed most.
“I do miss my friends,” Phoebe said. “I’m glad to still be in class, but sad because I don’t get to see my dance teachers in the studio.”
“It’s good! I like it,” Sydney said. “I miss seeing my friends and I miss actually getting to go to the studio.”
To deepen a sense of connectedness, Wells and her staff encourage families to get involved with their student’s virtual dance studio experience.
“One fun aspect is that we can highlight a dancer when they’re answering a question or demonstrating a move — they become the biggest picture for everyone and are the only ones we can hear,” Wells said. “It also allows our parents to step into the classroom and experience their dancer’s class.”
Wells said they’ve asked families to treat the time like an extended Parent Participation Week, a twice-a-year event when parents join their dancers in class.
Additionally, the studio has planned a range of activities for the spring, including contests, dance style exploration experiences for younger students and stylized classes for older students.
“It’s amazing to have an opportunity to introduce dancing to more of our community, to get these kids moving and dancing (so good for the heart and soul!), and maybe give the parents a little break,” Wells said. “We also will be adding videos on our YouTube page geared towards families and parents — I’ll be teaching some social dance classes...foxtrot, tango, swing, and more.”
Part of the repertoire
Though Zoom may never be the optimal learning environment for dance students, Wells said she hopes to find ways to incorporate the technology into the studio’s everyday business.
“I think one of the ways we’ll definitely use it is when our students are homebound or on vacation,” she said. “We can easily involve them in the class.”
Phoebe’s mother said the technology works great in this particular situation and likely would in others, as well, but she doesn’t believe it will become the norm anytime soon.
“I think these new ways of doing things will definitely become used more often, but as a whole, I think being there face-to-face — whether it’s dance, school, etc. — they are built to have everything they need to help our kids be successful,” Sara said. “I’m trying my best with what we have, but nothing replaces the real thing.”
Sydney and Phoebe agreed.
“I want to get back to classes because you get your surroundings and can see how the whole dance looks with everyone there,” Sydney said.
“I like doing it in real life in the studio,” Phoebe said. “Hopefully it’s not too long.”
For more information about Dance by Design, visit www.dancebydesignstudios.com.
