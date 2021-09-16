In just about every book or movie on the topic, there is a quintessential Texas lawman.
He stands as tall as Randolph Scott with the easy confidence of a Glenn Ford and he speaks with John Wayne’s booming voice.
He is the man who wears the white hat and is responsible for protecting his neighbors and maintaining law and order under often extraordinary circumstances.
He is the elected local sheriff.
Thursday, New Braunfels and Comal County lost such a man.
Retired Comal County Sheriff and Department of Public Safety Sgt. Bob Holder’s five-decade-long watch spent protecting the public ended when he succumbed to a long illness Thursday morning.
He was 77 years old.
Thursday, local friends and officials remembered Holder as a boss, a mentor and a friend and expressed sadness at his passing.
Holder came from a modest upbringing to join the U.S. Marine Corps at age 17, a decision he had credited with determining the direction of his life of public service. After a four-year tour of duty, he joined the Texas Department of Public Safety as a highway patrolman and, while working out of Austin, was selected to become the supervising sergeant of the Comal County DPS office in New Braunfels, a post Holder held for 27 years before being elected sheriff of Comal County for five straight terms totaling 20 years.
Comal County commissioners noted Holder’s passing at Commissioner’s Court Thursday.
County Judge Sherman Krause said Holder, who in addition to his law enforcement role was a member of many local service clubs and a tireless advocate and fundraiser for St. Jude’s Ranch in Comal County, would be sorely missed here.
“He was a good man who had the county’s best interests in his heart and I had the good fortune of working alongside him,” Krause said.
District Attorney Jennifer Tharp said it was difficult, personally and professionally, to express the magnitude of Holder’s contributions to her life.
“He was ‘one in a million’ and it was truly a great privilege to work with him on multiple joint projects,” Tharp said Thursday.
Those included the county’s 2011 “no refusal” policy for testing suspected drunken drivers — which remains in place today, along with domestic violence initiatives. The district attorney, New Braunfels Police Department and Comal County Sheriff’s office set up a joint gang offender and narcotics enforcement task force aimed at disrupting gang and drug-related activity and many others.
“I’ll miss his friendship but will continue to live by his motto of ‘do the right thing for the right reason at the right time,’” Tharp said. “Bob Holder was a great leader and a cherished mentor.”
And it was Holder’s eye for people and outgoing nature that would lead him to run for sheriff here.
He saw in the CCSO a great group of people who Holder knew would face great challenges in meeting the needs of local growth and its increased demands on law enforcement and saw an opportunity to prepare a good local agency to reach for the stars and the 21st Century.
Sheriff Mark Reynolds remembers him as someone who put the needs of his people first.
“This is sad news,” Reynolds said. “He was a wonderful leader, a great man, a great mentor and a great friend. He cared about his people, and of course he cared about his community.”
Holder was vitally interested in growing the sheriff’s office here as well as the abilities of its people.
When he came on board, he raided the DPS for a cadre of Texas Rangers and veteran investigators and administrators, and brought them to New Braunfels, where they built upon what he found here.
Reynolds said Holder found federal grants to put a larger footprint of officers on the street and immediately set about to increase the emphasis on training — either sending his people out to school or bringing the schools here.
A few years down the road, all of these efforts are passages that could be seen in the Mark Reynolds playbook. Reynolds understands he stands on the shoulders of Holder and previous sheriffs who built CCSO.
“Bob Holder meant a lot to me and to all of us who spent most of our careers here with him,” Reynolds said. “He will be missed and we’re working on the details here today to be sure he is honored for his service to our community.”
Doeppenschmidt Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
