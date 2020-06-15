The United Way asks families across the state to participate in a survey to assess the economic impact of the COVID-19 outbreak.
Families can complete the survey online at www.surveymonkey.com/r/txcovid19impact. The survey is available through June 24. Individual responses are confidential.
“Every Texas family has felt the impact of COVID19 and even though much of our state has re-opened, life remains uncertain,” said Adrianna Cuellar Rojas, United Ways of Texas president and CEO, in a statement. “This survey represents an opportunity to better understand the impact that COVID19 has had on Texans, to help inform state and community leaders in how best to support Texans in need.”
The survey seeks information on a wide range of topics, including the most pressing concerns, job changes, childcare challenges and economic changes that Texas families are navigating.
“On a daily basis, United Ways across our state are focused on helping Texans thrive. With COVID19, the needs of Texas families, many who were already struggling prior to the pandemic, have been amplified, with disruptions in workforce, childcare, school and overall life,” said Cuellar Rojas. “The information gathered from this survey will help inform United Ways and others as we work
to respond to both the immediate needs of Texans and as we look forward to the next phase of recovery and what will be needed most to help get families back on track. “
The survey takes about 10 minutes and includes questions such as: What are you concerned about in the weeks and months ahead? Participants can check all of the following answers that apply: You or a loved one getting COVID-19, paying rent/mortgage, paying other bills, medical issues other than COVID-19, mental health issue, children’s well-being, supporting my child/remote learning, adequate childcare, getting food and other things I need, the economic health of my community, attending church or other social gatherings
“If you’ve felt the economic impact of the COVID19 pandemic, please take the time to complete the 10-minute survey,” Cuellar Rojas said. “United Way wants to listen and learn so we can know how best to help those Texans who have been hardest hit by COVID-19.”
