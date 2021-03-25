Comal County Historical Commission members placed Texas flags in front of the courthouse on Wednesday, because, as one said, “Most people probably do not know how or when the county was formed.”
County commissioners commemorated the 175th anniversary of Comal County’s founding Thursday by approving a resolution read by County Judge Sherman Krause, which, for the most part said:
“WHEREAS, the first habitants of Comal County were primarily the Tonkawa and Hueco Indians, and
“WHEREAS, a village of some 500 Tonkawas on the Guadalupe River initially welcomed the German visitors, and
“WHEREAS, the settlement of this area began in 1845 when Prince Carl of Solms-Braunfels purchased 1,265 acres from Maria Antonia Veramendi Garza for $1,112, which included the Comal River and the site of present-day New Braunfels, and
“WHEREAS, on March 24, 1846 the Texas Legislature created Comal County from the eighth precinct of Bexar County, made New Braunfels the county seat, and in succeeding years where thousands of German-Americans and immigrants from other countries were attracted to the rich farm and ranch land in what is now New Braunfels, and
“WHEREAS, because of its character, Hill Country charm and welcoming environment, Comal County has become one of the fastest-growing counties in the country, and
“WHEREAS, the industrious and hard-working people of Comal County have made invaluable contributions to the county's growth, development, and advancement,
“NOW, therefore be it resolved that the Commissioner's Court of Comal County congratulates Comal County and its citizens on its 175th anniversary and that all businesses, individuals and organizations observe its 175th anniversary and celebrate this milestone.”
After commissioners unanimously approved the proclamation, Krause spoke on its significance.
“We had planned some events to celebrate the 175th, but we didn’t want to do anything that contributed to spreading COVID-19,” he said. “We could not let this milestone go by without recognizing it in some way, so we came up with this resolution.”
Linda Dietert, the CCHC member quoted above, accepted the honor.
“This is the first time I've been in the courthouse for over a year – it is so nice to come back here,” she said, adding the nonprofit sought to commemorate the milestone through “a lot of Texas flags” members placed around the downtown courthouse Wednesday.
According to the Texas Historic Commission, Comal County’s 572-square mile boundaries were finalized in 1858 after a portion of its west end was ceded to Blanco and Kendall counties.
“The first county elections were held on July 13, 1846. It is estimated that in 1850 New Braunfels was the fourth largest city in Texas,” the commission’s website said.
“In 1854 the county commissioners divided the county into eight public school districts, and in 1858, long before they were required by law to do so, New Braunfels citizens voted to collect a tax for support of public schools. The population of the county grew 133 percent between 1850 and 1860, and numbered more than 4,000 on the eve of the Civil War….”
The COVID-19 pandemic derailed usual CCHC events during the past year, including ceremonies associated with the Texas Historical Commission’s historical marker program.
It recognizes individuals, events and structures that formed or changed local or state history with historical designations at specific sites, cemeteries and landmarks located in each of the state’s 254 counties.
The CCHC last unveiled local historic markers in September, commemorating Cypress Bend Park and Heinrich “Henry” Mordhorst’s Comal Cemetery gravesite.
“Hopefully you will see us back in commissioner’s court very soon with more markers for historical properties,” Dietert said of similar dedication ceremonies delayed by the virus. “We're working on it – and it good to be back, and congratulations to Comal County.”
For more, visit the CCHC link at the county website, www.co.comal.tx.us.
