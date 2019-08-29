After 464 days closed to the public, the walkway that runs along Canyon Lake’s dam is back again.
The crowd gathered on Tuesday by the teal and green balloon arch as five representatives from various local organizations lined up, each with a gold hammer and nail.
“Y’all ready?” said Army Colonel Ken Reed, the commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Fort Worth District.
Then Reed, along with Comal County Commissioner Jen Crownover, Chief of Engineering and Construction Brian Giacomozzi, Canyon Lake Manager Marcus Schimank, and USACE Chief of Operations Tim MacAllister, brought the gold hammers down on the black and yellow bumps that run along the side of the walkway.
This effort was a partnership between the Corps of Engineers, (who put funding into the dam), the Water Oriented Recreation District (WORD, and funded by tourist dollars), the Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority and finally the Dam Community Alliance, a brand new organization.
The DCA raised funds from the community and earned its nonprofit status in July.
“We hate to make the call to close this thing down at the end of the day,” MacAllister said. “We had to make sure that — not only was it an accessibility issue — but through those discussions we had some safety concerns that we had to address.”
As they hammered the gold nails, the crowd cheered, then they walked through the balloon arch to walk the .85-mile length of the dam.
The bumps were one of the safety measures, as well as a gate that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act, which MacAllister said were done through the efforts of local volunteers.
“Those two things were the big precursors,” Crownover said. “And then there's going to be some improved parking in the future for more handicapped spots and that type of thing, but those things are in the works. We've got it open in the meantime.”
Those who worked on the dam and gate were student volunteers, who received a certificate of appreciation.
“The kids were up here in the heat, I mean there's no shade at all so was it was brutal,” Crownover said. “And then there was also a group of people that installed these stops along the entire length of the dam.”
MacAllister said this is just the first step. Among the items they want to add are additional ADA handicap sites, additional walking trails that overlook through the trees and another restroom.
“There's a lot of other things we would love to do up here on the hill,” he said. “It's going to take time, community, effort and involvement obviously. We'll use our appropriated dollars as we can as well.”
He doesn't have a dollar number on what has done so far. However, for the gate it was approximately $5,000 to $7,000. For the bumps, which act as wheel stops, $60,000, and the labor that went into was all donated by volunteer efforts.
“We do everything we do for the folks that are that are here in the public and we want them to be able to come out and enjoy these areas,” MacAllister said.
“It's surreal,” Crownover said after another resident shook her hand. “I mean it's giving it back to the community who loves it so much, and you know, the biggest thing I can say is welcome back.”
Anybody who wants to volunteer on working on the Canyon Lake Dam, are asked to contact Lake Manager Javier Perez Ortiz at (830) 964-3341.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.