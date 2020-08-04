A celebration of New Braunfels’ past collided with the reality of the present Tuesday when organizers announced Folkfest 2020 will be held online.
Usually held in early April, the family-friendly festival, which features historic reenactments, hands-on activities and demonstrations, was rescheduled for mid-October as the coronavirus pandemic took hold in the U.S.
“We are saddened to announce that due to the COVID-19 pandemic and subsequent state and city mandates limiting public events to 10 people or less we have made the decision to cancel the in-person 2020 Folkfest event scheduled for October 17 & 18,” a statement on the Museum of Texas Handmade Furniture’s Facebook page read.
As the Heritage Society of New Braunfels’ largest annual fundraiser, Folkfest, which began around 1987, brings in anywhere from $15,000 to $25,000 each year, executive director Justin Ball said.
“The money operates the Museum of Handmade Furniture,” he said, explaining the museum showcases the craftsmanship of first-wave German immigrants, many of whom were master carpenters pushed out of work in Europe by industrialization. “Folkfest funds also go to the Kindermasken Parade and Ball, annually, as well as living history field trips for NBISD third-graders — a program we run in partnership with the Sophienburg.”
Rather than cancel Folkfest entirely, the society decided to test a virtual version of the event, with postings on social media and the museum’s website, www.texashandmadefurniture.com.
“We’re shopping for multimedia companies,” Ball said. “We’re going to bring in our living history people in blocks to allow for social distancing so we can film them and edit them into 2- to 4-minute videos we will post online. That way people can still enjoy a little bit of Folkfest from home.”
Several community sponsors have generously allowed the society to keep their sponsorship funds, Ball said, and the society is considering a virtual tip jar for donations during the online event.
The hands-on activities, like broom and candle making, live music, food, drinks and games are set to return for Folkfest 2021 on April 10 and 11.
In the meantime, Ball invited people to experience the Museum of Texas Handmade Furniture and its surrounding Heritage Village as a socially distanced family outing.
“We’re still out here and we’re going to continue serving the community,” Ball said. “We’re still open for tours.”
Tours are available by appointment only during August and are $8 for adults and free for kids younger than 12. To schedule a tour, call 830-629-6504.
