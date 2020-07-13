Despite the resurgence of COVID-19 in many Texas areas, Tuesday’s primary runoff elections could see higher than normal turnouts in some places and far less than others.
Today’s balloting for major-party nominees for the Nov. 3 general election could serve as a barometer for Democrats hoping to break statewide Republican dominance not only in Texas but also in Maine and Alabama, which are also holding primary runoffs today.
That won’t be the case in Comal and Guadalupe counties, which selected nominees for most local offices March 3.
During the 10-day early voting period that ended Friday, both combined to cast 12,941 in-person and mail-in ballots equating to 6.03% of registered voters. Unofficially, 6,802 of 108,122 registered voted in Comal County (6.29%) and 6,139 of 106,057 did the same in Guadalupe County (5.79%).
Today, voters in both counties will select Democratic nominees for the U.S. Senate and Texas Railroad Commission, and Republican nominees for State Board of Education, Place 5, and District 35 and District 15 in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Statewide, Democrats are deciding whether Air Force veteran MJ Hegar or state Sen. Royce West will be their best bet against Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn in November. Hegar was the top vote-getter in the crowded March primary, but West has since won the endorsement of many of their former rivals.
Top Republican runoffs include former White House doctor Ronny Jackson trying to win the nomination for a congressional seat in the Texas Panhandle and former Rep. Pete Sessions, who lost his longtime Dallas district in 2018, bidding to return to Congress in a new rural district.
Comal County will have 12 polling locations, and Guadalupe County 28 locations; all will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. For sample ballots, voting-precinct maps and voting center locations, visit election websites votecomal.com and www.co.guadalupe.tx.us/elections.
