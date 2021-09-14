Several years ago, Kristen Hoyt took over as president of the local Jaycees International group, which then had fewer members than most people folks have fingers.
Hoyt, Comal County Tax-Assessor Collector and previous New Braunfels Jaycees president, was recently named as one of Jaycees International’s Ten Outstanding Young Americans (TOYA), who will be honored Saturday night in St. Louis.
“I’m humbled to receive this award and honored to represent Comal County,” said Hoyt, who will be accompanied by her husband, Matthew. “I look forward to meeting the other recipients.”
Junior Chamber International (JCI) is a Jaycees International affiliate that promotes itself as a grassroots movement of citizens between 18 and 40 who are dedicated to positive change in their respective communities.
JCI USA was founded in 1920 as the original member of the Junior Chamber Movement.
“Our mission is to develop opportunities that empower young people to create positive change. Since that time millions of men and women have joined our ranks and have gone on to become successful in business, community, and many other walks of life,” the organization said.
JCI USA currently operates in close to 500 communities with more than 12,000 members.
“These young people have the confidence to stand up, make informed decisions and lead their communities to take concrete action towards sustainable impact,” it said. Members are recognized for embracing new ideas, collaboration and diversity “to address the most critical challenges of our time.”
Since 1938, TOYAs have gone to those under 40 for outstanding achievements in business, politics, humanitarian and voluntary causes. Previous honorees include Bill Clinton (1979), John F. Kennedy (1946), Dick Cheney (1976), Kurt Warner (2010), Wayne Newton (1977), Gayle Sayers (1969), Elvis Presley (1970), Michele Tafoya (2001) and Ruth Riley (2014).
This year’s honorees were chosen from a field of 60. Hoyt served as the local Jaycees president from 2016 to 2018, capping off a rebuild of the local chapter that began in mid-2015. Through a partnership with the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, it has blossomed into one of the largest Jaycees chapters in Texas.
After marrying Matthew Hoyt they moved to New Braunfels, where they co-owned Corner Tubes. Since 2012 she has served on the Downtown Advisory Board, graduated from City University, Leadership New Braunfels and Comal County Citizens’ Sheriff’s Academy, and member with Big Brothers Big Sisters, Eagles Aerie Ladies Auxiliary and Canyon Lake Noon Lions.
For her efforts with the Jaycees, Hoyt was recognized as a Top Five Outstanding Young Texan and a Pillar of the Community in 2018. She was elected to her current position in 2020.
“There are so many people in the United States more deserving of this recognition,” she said. “Nevertheless, I’m deeply appreciative of the selection committee’s generous decision and I’m grateful for the continued support from our community.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.