New Braunfels and Comal County have been spared the record-breaking heat that has plagued the western part of the country. At least so far.
High temperatures in the area this summer have been reaching the 80s and 90s with above-normal rainfall keeping New Braunfels’ neck of the woods slightly cooler than what is usual for this time of year.
“Temperatures have been below normal,” said Orlando Bermudez, a meteorologist at the NWS office in New Braunfels. “The reason why is because of all the rain that we had back in May and June. The soil hasn’t dried out completely, and that will keep the temperatures cool. We had a couple of days where the temperature was close to normal for this time of the year. While we have this wet pattern in place for summertime, which is not usual, that’s why we’re having these cooler temperatures.”
Bermudez said most of our rainfall this summer has come from moisture in the Gulf of Mexico.
“The upper ridge that sits over the area for most summers has been shifting,” he said. “When that happens, we have more moisture coming in from the Gulf of Mexico.”
Bermudez added that a high-pressure system that usually sits above the Four Corners area this time of year had shifted westward, causing the heatwave in the western parts of the U.S. and Canada.
As of Friday, New Braunfels Regional Airport has received 3.18 inches of precipitation this month, about 1.36 inches above normal. The airport has received 20.63 inches of precipitation this year so far, about 1.7 inches above normal.
According to the National Weather Service forecast, New Braunfels and Comal County residents can expect partly cloudy to mostly sunny conditions over the weekend and into Monday, with high temperatures warming into the mid-90s. Expect overnight low temperatures in the mid-70s.
Chances for showers and thunderstorms return to the forecast Monday evening. A storm system brings better rain and storm chances for the middle of next week, along with below-average temperatures.
With temperatures creeping upwards this weekend, New Braunfels Utilities has called for an Energy Action Day on Monday, as demand for electricity is expected to reach peak levels, placing a strain on the state’s electric grid.
When NBU initiates Energy Action Days, informing customers with an “Energy Action Day” icon posted at nbutexas.com and NBU’s social media channels, customers are encouraged to help reduce energy as much as possible between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
Residents can reduce electricity use by setting the thermostat to 78 degrees or higher; turning off lights and pool pumps; avoiding the use of large appliances such as ovens, washing machines and dryers; and turning off or unplugging unused electric appliances.
One important reason to conserve electricity on Energy Action Days, NBU officials said in a press statement, is that the utility monitors conditions to target days when a peak demand day will be forecasted.
“The measurement is calculated based upon system demands coinciding with the Electric Reliability Council of Texas system peak demand during the months of June, July, August and September,” the statement said. “Once confirmed, the peak demand days that were metered during the summer months are averaged and used as the peak kilowatt rate for the entire next calendar year, beginning with the January bill.”
ERCOT unveils roadmap to improving grid reliability
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas, the agency that manages the state’s electrical grid, this week delivered the “Roadmap to Improving Grid Reliability” to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, members of the Texas Legislature and the Public Utility Commission.
The roadmap is a comprehensive plan that addresses operational improvements to the Texas power grid, including important legislative changes.
“Change is required for ERCOT to continue to reliably serve the millions of customers and businesses that depend on us,” said ERCOT Interim President and CEO Brad Jones in a statement. “We have extensively reviewed our processes to better serve Texans and will continue to work very closely with the PUC to ensure we’re aligned in these efforts. These changes will benefit all Texans and support continued economic growth for the state of Texas.”
The roadmap includes both existing and new initiatives, including:
Taking a more aggressive operating approach. ERCOT is bringing more generation online sooner if it is needed to balance supply and demand. The grid operator is also purchasing more reserve power, especially on days when the weather forecast is uncertain.
Requiring CEO certifications. After a rule change, all market participants who own or operate generation resources and/or transmission/distribution power lines will be required to submit a letter signed by their CEO twice a year certifying their companies have completed their weatherization preparations to protect the electric grid for the summer and winter seasons.
Adding new requirements for generation owners. ERCOT is proposing a new market rule that requires generators to provide operational updates more frequently.
Assessing on-site fuel supplies. ERCOT is reviewing the need for on-site fuel supplies for some generators.
Performing unannounced testing of generation resources. This testing helps verify that generators have provided accurate information about their availability.
The 60-item roadmap is available on ERCOT.com and will be updated regularly through the end of the year.
ERCOT has been under intense scrutiny since February’s winter storm, which left most of the state reeling under rolling blackouts. ERCOT also asked Texans to conserve energy last month when temperatures rose into the upper 90s and near 100 degrees. EPCOT officials had said many forced generation outages and record June demand tightened the power supply.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.