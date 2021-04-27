Comal County health officials added 53 new COVID-19 cases and 50 recoveries on Tuesday.
Thirty-nine of the new cases are confirmed and 14 are probable. That leaves the county with 224 active cases with 10 of those patients hospitalized. There have been 317 deaths reported since the pandemic arrived in March of 2020, with the most recent reported on Monday.
Comal County hospitals on Tuesday reported caring for 13 COVID-19 patients with three in intensive care and two on ventilators.
The percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID-19 patients across the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties continued to hover around 4% — at 4.08% on Tuesday.
The county's seven-day positivity rates were 2.9% for the slower molecular test and 3.08% for the rapid antigen test.
The county's continuing its vaccination efforts and its standby list is available for those 18 or older online at www.mycomalcounty.com.
Teens who are 16 and 17 can also be vaccinated, but that requires the Pfizer shot, which the Comal County public health clinics aren't administering. They offer the Moderna shot.
The Texas Department of State Health Services has launched the Texas Public Health Vaccine Scheduler at getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov, which allows people to register for a vaccine appointment from a participating public health entity and some local health departments.
Officials said people can continue to find additional providers through the DSHS Vaccine Information page at dshs.texas.gov/covidvaccine.
