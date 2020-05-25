New Braunfels and Comal and Guadalupe counties have surpassed the 60% self-response rate threshold on the 2020 Census, according to Census Bureau figures.
As of Friday, 62.1% of households in Comal County had responded to the Census, with 56.2% of the responses coming online. Comal County’s final self-response rate in 2010 was 68.7%.
In Guadalupe County, 63.2% of households had responded, with 52.6% of the responses coming online. Guadalupe County’s final rate was 70.4%.
In New Braunfels, 62.5% of households have responded to the Census, with 56% responding online. New Braunfels’ final self-response rate in 2010 was 71.5%.
“We are pleased that New Braunfels, Comal and Guadalupe counties are trending above the regional, state and national averages for the response rate to the 2020 census,” said Michael Meek, president of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce. “Thanks to some funding from the city and economic development foundation, we have been able to extend our promotional efforts until the census personnel can begin their door to door canvassing in June.”
Meek chairs the New Braunfels Complete Count Committee, which includes several county and city representatives, New Braunfels Utilities, the McKenna Foundation,
various volunteer organizations and the Ministerial Alliance.
The committee’s task is to connect with local resources and organizations and inform people about its importance and filling out the Census.
As of Friday, 54.6% of Texas households have completed their 2020 Census questionnaires, with 44.9% of the responses coming online.
Breaking the top 10 counties in self-response are Rockwall and Fort Bend, 66.8%; Collin, 66%, 55.4%; Randall, 64%; Ellis, 63.9%; Parker, 63.8%; Williamson, 63.6%; Denton, 63.3%; Guadalupe and Johnson, 63%.
As of Friday, 88.6 million households — 59.9% —nationwide have completed the Census so far, with the state of Minnesota leading the way with a 69.9% self-response rate.
Residents can still respond online or by phone. For households that did not respond as of April 8, they should have received a paper questionnaire in the mail.
To complete the Census, residents can go to 2020census.gov to respond online or call 844-330-2020.
The Census consists of nine questions and asks who lives in the residence, what type of home, name and number. It also asks age, sex, race and how those in the residence are related.
The questionnaire does not include a citizenship question asking about one’s legal status.
Answers can be submitted on the Census website, over the phone or by mail, like a ballot in English or Spanish. Other languages can be used over the phone.
The Census Bureau temporarily suspended field data collection activities in March due to coronavirus concerns. Census officials said they are taking steps to reactivate field offices beginning June 1 in preparation to resume field data collection operations.
“This is the first time in our nation’s history that we can respond online and by phone,” Meek said. “It is a quick process and it means so much to every citizen over the next decade. Schools, transportation, non-profits, businesses and emergency responders all benefit from our participating. You count, be counted.”
