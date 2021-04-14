New Braunfels City Council members on Monday gave initial approval to an ordinance creating child safety zones that would prohibit a registered sex offender from going in, on or within 1,000 feet of a child safety zone in the city limits.
Child safety zones are defined by the state as premises where children commonly gather, which include public or private schools, public or private day-care facilities, playgrounds, public or private youth centers, public swimming pools, video arcade facilities, city or state parks or any other facilities that regularly hold events primarily for children.
New Braunfels Police Department Capt. Mike Penshorn told council members that protecting children is a department priority.
“Due to the very nature of the offenses committed by registered sex offenders, it is in the city of New Braunfels’ best interest to enact a child safety zone ordinance that will restrict where these individuals can go or reside,” Penshorn said. “The creation of this ordinance would help to provide greatly needed protection for our most vulnerable population — children.”
According to Penshorn, about 140 registered sex offenders reside in the city.
“Keep in mind, just a number of years ago, that number was in the 60s and 70s, but we get weekly inquiries regarding residency restrictions,” he said. “We’ll have individuals that live in other communities call and ask, ‘does the city restrict where I can live?’ If the answer is no, they call the moving truck. We have a lot of people who are moving to this community that fit this category.”
Currently, the city has no residency restrictions for registered sex offenders who live within the city limits, only an ordinance restricting registered sex offenders from receiving a permit to operate a food truck.
The police department is also frequently contacted by individuals who are not offenders inquiring as to what restrictions are in place to prevent sex offenders from living near or visiting schools, playgrounds or other places children gather, Penshorn said.
State laws provide limited restrictions on sex offenders who are currently on probation or parole. Registered sex offenders are also restricted from being able to operate a bus, taxi, amusement park ride or non-supervised in-home services, and this is only if the victim is a child under 14 years of age.
The only state law restriction regarding residency is the offender cannot live on a school campus.
The measure requires a second reading and vote by the council before going into effect.
Also during the meeting, council members issued proclamations recognizing Autism Awareness Month and Outstanding Public Service Day.
