This summer could wind up as one of the hottest on record, joining 1994, 2000, 2009, 2011 and last year with multiple consecutive days of 100-degree heat.
The summer of 2020 officially began June 23, the first in a three-day stretch of 0.73 inches of rain that was the last recorded in New Braunfels and Comal County. A string of consecutive 100-degree days began July 2 and isn’t ending any time soon. An even hotter stretch of record-breaking heat began Friday and could last into late next week, forecasters said Friday.
“We are going into a situation where the heat is going to become dangerous over the weekend, especially through Monday,” said Jason Runyen, a National Weather Service meteorologist based at New Braunfels Regional Airport. “We will be breaking records across the region, and people who have outdoor plans this week in and into next week need to practice heat safety.”
High pressure in the western United States is moving east, cranking high temperatures to record highs. Friday’s 104 broke the July 10 high of 102 set in 2009. Forecast highs of 106 on Saturday, 107 on Sunday, 106 on Monday and 104 on Tuesday will respectively eclipse records set in 2009, (101 degrees), 1998, 2013 and 2009 again (each 103).
The heat ridge will also keep South Central Texas rain-free. The NWS says it is important to practice heat safety by staying hydrated, take breaks and limit work outdoors to early mornings and evenings, wear lightweight clothing, and NEVER leave children or pets alone in vehicles.
“The main thing we want a stress through this pandemic is to keep practicing the social distancing and wear masks,” Runyen said. “If you think you might overheat while wearing a mask outdoors, move indoors to an air conditioned area.
“We don’t want to not wear masks because it’s hot.”
The heat will dissipate somewhat as the week goes on, with highs forecast to reach 102 on Wednesday and 100 on Thursday.
“The record-breaking heat will kind of subside Thursday and Friday and especially as we get into next weekend,” Runyen said. “It will be the dry kind of heat, but when the temperatures lower, the humidity will return.”
Friday’s high should be 99 degrees, just in time for yet another dust cloud from Africa.
“The plume of dust is moving off the shores of Africa and headed into the Atlantic Ocean,” Runyen said. “It will arrive in the Caribbean early next week and into the Gulf of Mexico late in the week.
“At least there should not be the kind of dust that settled on top of the area a few weeks ago,” he said, adding next weekend is the next shot at rain.
“Even then it will only be a small chance,” he added.
Because of increasingly dry conditions, the Comal County Commissioners Court on Thursday implemented a ban on outdoor burning. Under the restrictions, no open flames are allowed outdoors – including trash burning, campfires and torches, among others.
Residents may use a barbecue pit with an open flame for cooking purposes only if the grill has a lid and is set off the ground. Welders are encouraged to use a spotter for any outdoor welding and to keep a water source nearby.
In recent days, calls to emergency services for non-controlled fires have been increasing across the county, said Fire Marshal Kory Klabunde.
“A lot of the vegetation that grew during the spring has now died or gone dormant because of the recent hot and dry weather, and the weather forecast indicates the heat is only going to get worse,” he said. “The current conditions are not safe to have an open flame outside.”
The burn ban began at 6 a.m. Friday and will last for 90 days or until the fire danger recedes.
With insufficient rainfall, consistent hot temperatures and increased water usage, New Braunfels Utilities called for Stage 1 drought restrictions to begin Monday. The utility has also issued its first set Energy Action Days on Monday and Tuesday.
“These high and possibly record-breaking temperatures will increase the demand for electricity and tighten energy reserves,” NBU said in a statement. “Energy Action Days encourage customers to conserve and alleviate the strain on the electric grid. It asks users to conserve electric use, especially between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m.
