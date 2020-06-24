New Braunfels, TX (78130)

Today

Partly cloudy this morning with thunderstorms becoming likely this afternoon. High 92F. NE winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%..

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies this evening followed by thunderstorms late. Low 73F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.