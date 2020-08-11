Comal County officials confirmed nine more COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday afternoon, with seven of those deaths connected to two residential care facilities in New Braunfels.
Officials said that four of the deaths were residents of Colonial Manor in New Braunfels. Two women, one in her 80s and another in her 90s, died on Aug. 4. Another woman in her 80s died on Friday, and another woman in her 80s died on Saturday. Colonial Manor has seen 13 deaths since the pandemic began.
Three other deaths are connected with Sodalis Memory Care in New Braunfels. A woman in her 90s died Thursday, a woman in her 80s died Friday and a man in his 60s died on Saturday. Sodalis has reported four deaths since the pandemic began.
The other two deaths involved a Canyon Lake woman in her 80s who died Aug. 3 in a San Antonio hospital and a New Braunfels woman in her 70s who died Thursday in a New Braunfels hospital.
Officials also reported 88 new cases of the disease, all confirmed. Sixty-seven of those cases are New Braunfels-area residents, 12 are from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, one lives south of Canyon Lake, five live north of Canyon Lake, and three are from the Garden Ridge area. Twenty-one are younger than 30, including an infant under 12 months old; 25 are in their 30s or 40s, 29 are in their 50s or 60s, and 13 are older than 70.
The county's positivity rate is now 15.05%, down slightly from Monday’s rate of 15.23%.
Comal County also confirmed eight more recoveries from COVID-19, for a total of 1,877. The county now has 526 active confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases with 71 of those cases hospitalized.
Comal County hospitals reported caring for 19 COVID-19 patients; of those, 10 are in intensive care beds, and eight are on ventilators.
As of Thursday morning, Public Health has received reports of 16,435 tests conducted with 1,929 confirmed cases and 545 probable cases.
