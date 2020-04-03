Comal County’s disaster declaration activated the county’s Emergency Operations Center, charged with carrying out mitigation plans throughout the COVID-19 crisis.
The EOC, comprised of first-responders and others representing the county and cities of New Braunfels, Bulverde and Garden Ridge, executes terms outlined in the county’s 2018 hazard mitigation plan, which plan addresses steps and actions during manmade and natural disasters.
The plan doesn’t specifically cover virus response, but hazard mitigation efforts defined by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) as “sustained actions taken to reduce or eliminate long-term risk to people and property from hazards and their effects.”
Comal County’s EOC, usually activated for floods and hurricanes, must now respond to a contagious virus. With the worst expected to arrive two weeks from now, county emergency director Jeff Kelley and public health director Cheryl Fraser, are planning for the unthinkable.
“It’s an economic disaster,” Kelley said. “The healthcare component is bad enough – people are getting sick and dying from this. But the economic disaster comes because of all of the businesses that are shut down or partially operating and suffering financially.”
Preparing for the worst
Comal County’s disaster plan is multi-jurisdictional, including those of Comal County and the cities of Bulverde, Garden Ridge and New Braunfels. All aid in identifying, prioritizing and responding actions before, during and after the crisis, starting with those presenting the greatest risks to lives and property.
Three weeks ago the public health office staged a table top exercise designed to test community preparedness for a mass virus outbreak. Nearly 60 attended, representing the school districts, hospitals, nursing homes, private businesses, volunteer organizations, utilities, first responders and the county’s seven emergency services districts.
Gentrea Hendrickson, public health department emergency preparedness coordinator, developed the county’s COVID-19 plan that addressed overall preparedness, coordination of emergency operations, information sharing, disbursements of medical materials and protection for first-responders during a mass event.
Kelley said the county’s EOC has four alert levels.
“General operations plans include planning, logistics, operations, public information – Level Two is partial activation of all of those,” he said.
The county is under Level 1, which doesn’t yet call for around-the-clock staffing, but steps up kinds of operations its performs. He said there are about a dozen to 18 staffers and stakeholders connected with daily duties.
“There is no hard and fast trigger for 24-hour staffing, which is my call,” he said. “It will depend on the circumstances to see when we’ll expand those hours.”
During the crisis
County officials said they’ve long prepared responses for when coronavirus or any other contagious disease, but said three weeks ago it was too soon to predict which steps will be taken until cases of the virus begin to spike.
As of Friday, Comal County had only 18 confirmed virus cases and two deaths. Neighboring Bexar County reported around 300 cases – the same number reported in New York City three weeks ago – and that paints a somber picture of what’s to come.
The state’s public health disaster declaration triggered several important tools for state and local responses to COVID-19. Comal and other counties currently reporting information to the state are installing enhanced equipment to relay disease and health information to the state as well as emergency first responders.
Depending on severity of the outbreak locally, the statewide declaration authorizes counties to require that property owners disinfect, decontaminate and seal off contaminated areas or animals and exercise additional measures to eradicate the virus and its threat to public health. Included are measures easing the process to invoke and enforce quarantines of individuals or entire groups afflicted with the virus.
Kelley and county officials wouldn’t comment details of the drive-thru testing clinic which will see residents referred by doctors, nor housing arrangements for quarantined first-responders exposed to patients. Sources on Friday confirmed both will be available beginning Monday.
The aftermath and beyond
Kelley said when President Donald Trump declared all of Texas under a federal disaster it sped up the process for grants and reimbursements for expenses incurred during the event. The edict also provides business funding and for nonprofit organizations that provide emergency protective measures and crisis counseling for affected individuals throughout the state.
Kelley said the federal declaration can reimburse counties for up to 75% expenses but only after a “long and drawn out process” that begins after it and the state exceed monetary obligations. The EOC must authenticate and submit a disaster summary outline with a monetary calculation of all of the inconveniences, damages and expenses for each jurisdiction during an event.
The regional administrator of the Federal FEMA’s Region VI — which encompasses Texas, Arkansas, Louisiana, New Mexico and Oklahoma — will oversee the recovery operations.
Just how much federal aid Texas and Comal County will receive will depend on when and how the outbreak runs its course.
