Comal County officials say a New Braunfels man in his 90s is the county's seventh death from COVID-19.
Officials say the man tested positive for the disease on May 12 and died in a San Antonio hospital on May 17. That information was reported to the county's office of public health for the first time late Wednesday.
Two other positive cases were also reported — both Canyon Lake residents. One on the north side in their 60s is home isolating and another on the southside in their 80s has been hospitalized in New Braunfels.
Comal County now has 16 active COVID-19 cases, with four of those hospitalized. It's had 67 recoveries and seven deaths.
As of Thursday morning, the Comal County Office of Public Health has received reports of 2,959 tests conducted with 90 positives, 2,770 negatives and 99 results still pending.
These numbers include 1,465 nursing home tests taken last week, of which 1,433 were negative and one was positive, with the rest pending.
More information
Information about COVID-19, as well as a list of county office reopenings and numbers to call for testing, is available at www.comalcountytx.com/covid19.
Residents with questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus can call the county’s dedicated COVID-19 hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
