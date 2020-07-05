For the second straight day, search efforts failed to recover the body of a 25-year-old man who authorities believe drowned in Canyon Lake on Saturday.
Luis Alexandria Rodriguez, 25, of Mexico, was last seen around 4 p.m. on Saturday in the Party Cove area of the lake. Search efforts Saturday afternoon and all day Sunday still focused near Boat Ramp No. 7, in the 2000 block of Ledgerock Drive and across from where the Guadalupe River flows into the lake.
“Witnesses reported that he jumped off the boat to cool off and was in the water for just a few minutes before he went under,” said Jennifer Smith, public information officer with the Comal County Sheriff’s Office.
Canyon Lake Fire/EMS’s sonar-equipped Marine 53, aided by units manned by CCSO deputies, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens, escorted New Braunfels Fire Department divers in and out of the search area.
“The dive team sent (in) several pairs of divers, each searching for 20 to 30 minutes due to depths of 90 feet in the area,” Canyon Lake Fire/EMS Chief Darren Brinkkoeter said.
However, CCSO and TPWD marine units could not control wakes created by passing boats, and the murky water and blazing heat also further hampered the recovery. Divers suspended operations around 3:30 p.m. for “safety of their crew members,” Brinkkoeter said. CLFD continued patrolling the area until dusk, when the boats broke off the search around 9 a.m. Brinkkoeter said the search will resume Monday morning.
Smith said Rodriguez is a Hispanic man, 5 feet, 6 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing pink swim trunks, she said.
If confirmed, Rodriguez would be the area’s fourth water-related death this year — and the second confirmed at the lake since May 18, when Jhonatan Zavaleta, 25, of Houston, drowned while swimming in the lake near Comal Park.
On June 7, Chad Aaron Maples, 40, of Arlington died while swimming in the Guadalupe River near Cypress Bend Park in the 500 block of South Peace Avenue in New Braunfels. On May 30, Devon Walton, 22, of Houston, died while tubing with friends on the Comal River.
