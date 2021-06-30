New Braunfels firefighters are inviting residents to three upcoming events designed to give the public up-close access and interaction with them and the New Braunfels Fire Department operation.
“We are quite literally opening the doors of our firehouses during these upcoming events, and we hope the residents of New Braunfels will take advantage of the opportunity to learn more about our department, our employees and the services we provide,” New Braunfels Fire Chief Patrick O’Connell said.
Following the Independence Day parade downtown on July 3, residents can stop by the Central Fire Station, located at 169 S. Hill Ave., from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. to meet and greet with firefighters.
Activities include a fire-themed bounce house for kids and a tour of the downtown fire station. Light refreshments will be provided and the Kona Ice truck will be on hand for snow cone purchases.
On July 24, from 10 a.m. to noon, residents can welcome the city’s newest fire truck to its home during a push-in ceremony at Fire Station No. 6, located at 209 Stone Gate Dr.
The push-in ceremony allows the public to participate in a generations-old tradition of welcoming a new truck to the firehouse, paying homage to firefighters in the 1800s who would have to push their horse-drawn equipment back into the garage after returning from a fire.
Participants will receive a commemorative souvenir of the event. In addition, cake and other light refreshments will be offered following the ceremony, along with tours of the station.
Plans also call for a “Movie Night at the Firehouse” on Aug 12 from 6 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. at Fire Station No. 4, located at 2210 Alyssa Way.
The event will include tours of the fire station from 6-7 p.m., followed by a showing of Disney’s “Planes: Fire & Rescue” on a 144-inch projection screen inside the fire truck bay.
The fun night for families also comes complete with a fire-themed bounce house.
Popcorn and other light snacks will be provided. In addition, residents can bring lawn chairs or blankets to make themselves comfortable.
