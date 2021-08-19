The League of Women Voters of the Comal Area announced Thursday that due to the resurgence in coronavirus cases, its Redistricting Mapping Event, scheduled from 2-3:30 p.m. on Saturday at Westside Community Center, will instead meet online in a virtual format.
“Due to the high incidence of COVID-19 infections in Comal County, we will be having our gathering on Zoom, rather than in-person as originally planned,” the LWV-CA’s form letter to participants said. “While we will miss seeing each of you in person, we believe that it is important for the health of our communities to limit opportunities for transmission of the virus.”
To access the meeting, which will be held at the same time, go to Zoom (ID: 850 8992 8577; password: 150993). LWV-Texas is sponsoring the event, which will identify, define and map area and regional communities of interest (COIs) for the 2020 redistricting.
The San Antonio-Austin area will be of particular interest in how representational boundaries are shaped for elected officials in Comal County, city of New Braunfels, and the Comal and New Braunfels independent school districts.
LWV-Texas said it expects “diverse and wide spectrum of about 20 community leaders from both Comal and Guadalupe counties to participate, including mayors, educators, environmentalists, faith leaders, business people and non-profit service providers.”
“As we identify and reflect on the importance of the places and resources we all value and see how those look when located on a map, we should be able to better understand and articulate what would be sensible voting districts,” the League said. “The process should also help define unmet needs and areas of concern.”
Halfway through the meeting, online participants will be separated into small groups, with trained mappers from LWV-Texas and the Texas Civil Rights Project leading them in identifying and mapping the sites according to “characteristics that unite us as a community,” the LWV-CA said.
LWV-Texas is also sponsoring the follow-up session at 1 p.m. on Saturday Sept. 18 in a joint virtual Zoom “Community of Interest Mapping Event” for residents in Comal and Hays counties, using maps developed in mapping events held in both counties.
The LWV said a Zoom link for that event will be forwarded at a later date.
