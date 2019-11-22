The prettiest race in Texas is turning 10.This Saturday morning, the 10th annual Chosen 5K and half-marathon will take over Gruene. The race, which helped launch Chosen a decade ago, will finish at Rockin’ R in Gruene.
Half-marathon runners will be bussed to the summit, and 5K runners will also start at Rockin’ R.
“Chosen originated by our founder and CEO Jenni Lord,” said Stephanie Canard, 2019 race organizer. “She was running a half marathon in 2008 and realized that she wanted to run for a purpose.”
Having a brother adopted out of foster care deeply impacted Lord, and she wanted to help children who need homes, Canard said.
“The race was born and the nonprofit grew up around it,” Canard said. “Since then, the mission has evolved from funding adoptions to actually helping children heal from trauma of abuse, neglect or abandonment by strengthening their families.”
Today, the race serves as a fundraiser to help fostered or adopted children and their families in the New Braunfels community, Lord said.
“It directly funds the services we provide: parent coaching, therapy, mentoring and targeted case management,” Lord said.
The race also includes a kid’s fun run, but Lord said her favorite part of the whole event is that the children who have been adopted get to be the ones who pass out the medals at the finish line.
“It is a rewarding reminder for the runners and all spectators of why we run — for someone else's gain,” Lord said. “I also really love seeing our children and families out there being celebrated.”
The race secured its nickname, “The Prettiest Race in Texas” for the 8.5 miles in the half marathon right alongside the beautiful Guadalupe riverfront.
“This is our 10th anniversary!” Canard said. “People can still register at www.chosen.care/race.”
