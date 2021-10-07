Comal County’s COVID-19 active case count fell by three on Thursday morning, with that reduction driven by three new reported deaths while the number of new cases and recoveries balanced at 51.
County health officials reported the deaths of a Bulverde man in his 60s on Sept. 22 at a San Antonio hospital, a New Braunfels woman in her 60s on Sept. 27 at a New Braunfels hospital and a New Braunfels man in his 70s on Oct. 5 at a New Braunfels hospital.
Since the pandemic arrived locally in March of 2020, there have been 434 deaths reported. Of those, 112 have come since early June when the latest surge fueled by the delta variant of the coronavirus began.
The county now has 796 cases of COVID-19 with 15 of those patients hospitalized, down 14 patients from Wednesday’s report. Comal County hospitals reported caring for 34 COVID-19 patients with 10 in intensive care and nine on ventilators. Officials say approximately 84% of those hospitalized patients are unvaccinated.
The percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID-19 patients in the 22-county region that includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties has slipped below 10% to 9.32% on Thursday and both of the county’s seven-day positivity rates also fell with the molecular test returning 6.84% positive and the antigen test returning 7.10%.
County health officials have urged people to get vaccinated against the virus because it offers the best protection against hospitalization and death, and are continuing to offer Moderna shots to those over 18 and Pfizer shots to those over the age of 12. Appointments can be made at 830-221-1150. Those who are immunocompromised can also get a third booster shot.
Comal County was leading the statewide percentage of vaccinated patients for much of the year, but as the summer has progressed has fallen behind. Texas has 72.29% of eligible patients with at least one shot, while Comal has 71.44%. Neighboring Guadalupe County, which contains a portion of the city of New Braunfels, trails at 64.60%
For full vaccination, Comal has 63.11% of eligible patients — ahead of the state average of 62.41 — while Guadalupe lags with 57.22%
