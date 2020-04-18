Comal County got results from 24 more tests back with all of them being negative, county officials said Saturday morning.
It marks the third straight day with no positive tests.
Less than 600 people in Comal County have been reported tested for the virus.
As of Saturday morning, the Office of Public Health has received reports on 581 tests with 43 positives, 513 negative and 25 results still pending.
Information about COVID-19, as well as coronavirus-related county office closures and restrictions, is available at www.comalcountytx.com/covid19.
Residents with questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus can call the county’s dedicated COVID-19 hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
