New Braunfels and Comal County retailers, restaurants, movie theaters and malls will reopen Friday under new executive orders from Gov. Greg Abbott, who on Monday outlined more details of his staged plan to re-open the state’s economy wrecked by the coronavirus.

The governor said his 30-day statewide stay home order will be allowed to expire Thursday, and those operations — along with libraries and museums — can reopen the following day under 25% capacity, as long as they follow social distancing guidelines.

If those and other conditions are met, capacity can increase to 50% on May 18. Other venues such as bars, gyms and beauty salons and barbershops may be able to resume operations then.

Abbott’s new orders arrive during a record-high surge in jobless claims and food banks. They supersede those issued by local authorities, including those in Comal County, who plan to follow his plan to get Texas back to work.

“With the governor’s announcement today, we can now create a plan that follows his directives but addresses issues that may be unique to New Braunfels,” Mayor Barron Casteel said.

With 49 cases and six deaths to date in Comal County, city and county officials plan to revise or cancel their respective Stay Home/Work Safe orders issued a month ago. Landa Park Golf Course at Comal Springs and New Braunfels Public Library were among the first city facilities the pandemic closed last month but resumed limited activities last week.

Casteel said his 15-member Mayor’s Advisory Group to Reopen New Braunfels has been meeting to “develop a plan that makes sense for our community.”

“Gov. Abbott has provided the framework and using his guidelines, advice from local medical professionals and guidance from the advisory group, the city will work quickly to build a plan that restores the economy and reopens our community with a safe and informed approach,” he said.

Comal County Judge Sherman Krause, also a member of the mayor’s advisory council, said the county “will probably announce something later on this week.” Krause has said the county’s plan will parallel the governor’s and the city’s to avoid “confusion” between the three.

Abbott said because medical advisers indicated the state has slowed the spread of the coronavirus, he believed it was time that cities and counties begin safely returning to work.

“We must not forget those who have lost their lives due to COVID-19,” said Abbott, flanked by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dennis Bonnen during Monday afternoon’s press conference. “Texas has had the third most recoveries from COVID-19 in the country — in fact the number will soon exceed those of active cases.

“The lives saved are priceless. But the price has been steep. Many lost jobs and others lost businesses — many are struggling to pay the bills. I want those Texans to know that they are not alone in this fight. … We must also come together to rebuild the lives and the livelihoods of our fellow Texans.”

A key part in Abbott’s plan promises increased testing and tracking outbreaks, and the governor pledged to assemble a team of 4,000 contact tracers by May 11. He said reopenings will include more businesses if trends don’t indicate sharp increases in virus hospitalizations or deaths in the next two weeks.

To that end, Abbott’s order allows doctors, nurses, dentists and other health care professionals to return to all duties — including elective and non elective surgeries — with few restrictions, and the same for hospitals operating under 15% capacity. Sports venues, such as golf courses, tennis and basketball courts, can also resume Friday but limited to four participants or less.

Abbott said his orders apply to only half of the state’s 254 counties. For the other half, which total five or fewer virus cases, occupancies could begin at 50% as soon as Friday.

While urging continued caution for the elderly — those over age 65 that comprise 20% of the state’s virus cases and 75% of virus deaths — the governor only recommended they remain at home when his order expires Thursday.