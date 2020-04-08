New Braunfels and Comal County law enforcement officials report no staffers have come down with the COVID-19 virus and are continuing measures to ensure their safety.
Sheriff Mark Reynolds said CCSO deputies have been under social distancing guidelines during service calls, and one may have made contact with a subject suspected of having the virus.
“Here in the building, including corrections staff, everyone is wearing protective masks,” he said on Wednesday. “We’re trying to do the best we can to keep this virus out of the office and away from the inmates …we’re trying to protect ourselves and our families.”
Reynolds said four CCSO employees showing signs or symptoms of COVID-19 were recently quarantined, including two that were tested after they presented symptoms.
“Both of their tests came back negative,” Reynolds said.
The sheriff said two jail inmates who had COVID-19 symptoms “were immediately isolated from other people,” he said, adding “Both of those tests also came back negative.”
In mid-March the CCSO began implementing measures to regulate new arrestees suspected of being ill or exposed to the COVID-19 virus.
“This protects both prior arrestees in the jail and Comal County law enforcement employees as well as everyone’s family and friends who may come into contact with all members of either group,” the county said March 18. “However, these measures alone are not 100% error proof due to the unique ability for many individuals to be carriers of the COVID-19 virus without having symptoms of the illness.”
City and county bookings into the Comal County Jail have dramatically decreased in recent weeks, including the release of 38 non-violent offenders to pre-trial supervision programs on or before March 27. On Wednesday, the 337-bed jail totaled 232 inmates, with another 46 male offenders held in correctional facilities in Burnet and Atascosa counties.
Reynolds said all incoming and outgoing jail inmates are thoroughly vetted and all CCSO staffers undergo daily temperature checks. He said three of the four CCSO employees that underwent 14-day quarantines have returned to work, with the fourth due back Thursday.
New Braunfels police have also adjusted.
“NBPD is and ready to respond to calls for service,” David Ferguson, the department’s communications coordinator said on Wednesday. “There have been some minor adaptations to account for the ongoing virus. Officers have been issued additional personal protection equipment, like masks and gloves.”
Ferguson said the department is investigating some calls for service that do not require personal contact over the phone when possible.
“And as much as possible, officers are maintaining their personal distance when responding to calls for service,” he said.
Neither agency had updated totals on specific calls, such as those for domestic violence and assault, which Reynolds said haven’t come close to approaching numbers he’d originally projected.
“We’re practicing that social distancing and also answering calls to our online reporting system, which is another option for residents,” Reynolds said. “If they need a deputy, they will still be coming – but we’re asking them to meet (callers) outside whenever possible.”
