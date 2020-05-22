A New Braunfels resident in their 30s is Comal County's 82nd case of COVID-19, but the rate of positive tests is below state and national averages, officials said Friday morning.
The newest case, like most in Comal County, is self-isolating. There are now 20 active cases in the county, two of those are hospitalized. There have been 56 recoveries from the disease and six fatalities.
As of Friday morning, the Comal County Office of Public Health has received reports of 2,343 tests, with 82 positive, 1,728 negatives and 533 results still pending.
These numbers include 944 nursing home tests taken so far this week, of which 482 were negative with the rest pending.
Officials say with increased testing, including the hundreds of tests in long-term care facilities this week, Comal County's positive test rate has declined to 4.53 percent — below both the state and national averages. In early April that peak was nearly 13 percent.
Since May 4, 805 people have received antibody tests at the Office of Public Health, with 10 testing positive, indicating they had contracted COVID-19 sometime in the past. Those numbers do not represent all antibody testing in the county, nor are they necessarily limited to Comal County residents. The county does not include these numbers in its active COVID-19 testing data.
More information
Information about COVID-19, as well as a list of county office reopenings and numbers to call for testing, is available at www.comalcountytx.com/covid19.
Residents with questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus can call the county’s dedicated COVID-19 hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
"Officials say with increased testing, including the hundreds of tests in long-term care facilities this week, Comal County's positive test rate has declined to 4.53 percent — below both the state and national averages."
Very useful reporting. Hopefully the crush of river tourism doesn't set off a dangerous wave in the coming weeks. I find it hard to think it won't have a noticeable impact. Quarantine fatigue is definitely setting in and most river goers are not wearing masks. Outdoors helps but what about all the eating out and gatherings afterwards in sheltered air conditioning?
A week ago Comal's positive rate was over 7%. The huge amount of testing in our
long-term care facilities this week with no positives from the elderly is what drove down our positive rate (4.53%). That is good news.
The positive rate for the state of Texas is about 6.7%. So we are still pretty average as an overall county... So far.
