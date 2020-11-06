As families begin to plan for the holidays, there’s no denying gatherings will look much different this year, and many families will be reminded of family members and friends who have passed away, whether recently or in years past. To help the community to honor the memories of loved ones lost, The Herald-Zeitung has created a special space with its new Tree of Remembrance section.
Within the section, the community will find special tribute “ornaments” featuring the names and faces of beloved parents, grandparents, spouses and others whose memories live on.
“As we all know it’s been a trying year for everyone,” Herald-Zeitung Publisher Neice Bell said. “In doing this Tree of Remembrance section we are hoping to give people a chance to celebrate the life of a loved one and maybe put a smile on the face of someone who has fond memories of them.”
Regardless of how recent the loss is, all are welcome in the Tree of Remembrance.
“No matter when they might have passed we want to make sure that these special people are not forgotten,” Bell said.
Ornaments in the full-color pages come in two sizes, starting at $40 with an option for name and dates only, or names, dates and a photo for $55.
This first-of-its-kind, memorial celebration section will be delivered to homes throughout the community on Dec. 25 so their memories can be a part of the Christmas celebration.
To create an “ornament” in memory of your loved one, call The Herald-Zeitung at (830) 625-9144.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.