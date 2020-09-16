Comal County's seven-day positivity rate climbed back above 6% on Wednesday as it added 34 new cases of the disease, but its active case count and total hospitalizations both declined.
Of the 34 new cases, 25 are confirmed and the other nine are probable. Most of the new cases were among the younger residents with 21 of them being in their 20s or below. Six of them were in their 30s and 40s, four in their 50s and 60s and three older than 70. Most of the new cases, 22 of them, were in the New Braunfels area.
The county also reported another 45 COVID-19 recoveries leaving it with 304 active cases.
Only 18 of those patients was hospitalized, a decline of 21 patients from Tuesday's report.
Local hospitals reported caring for eight COVID-19 patients with one in intensive care and one on a ventilator. Local hospital utilization can include both county residents and those from outside of the county.
As of Wednesday morning, the county's office of public health had received results on 23,453 tests conducted with 2,584 confirmed cases 676 probable cases since the start of the pandemic. That's an increase of 165 tests from Tuesday.
The new results pushed the county's seven-day positivity rate to 6.76% — and over the 6% threshold that public health officials have marked as a threshold for areas to stay below.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.