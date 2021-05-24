Harry Bowers and Lawrence Spradley were sworn to new three-year terms on New Braunfels City Council, which Monday night bade farewell to retiring Councilmember Matthew Hoyt, who stepped down after delivering the meeting invocation.
Bowers, the District 3 incumbent, was joined by wife Katherine, son Quint and daughter Beth as he took the oath from County Court at-Law No. 3 Judge Deborah Linnartz Wigington. Spradley, who succeeded Hoyt as District 4 representative, was joined by wife Kristy as he recited his oath from retired Brazoria County Justice of the Peace Wayne Dubose.
Bowers, a 47-year-old Texas State University lecturer who won his first term unopposed in 2018, defeated challenger Kevin Robles, a 39-year-old businessman, totaling 1,027 votes (84.25%) to Robles’ 192 votes (15.75%) in what Bowers said was the largest ever margin for a contested District 3 race and the second-largest winning margin ever for a council position.
During the campaign, Bowers promised continued collaboration with city committees and staffers, council members, residents, businesses and non-profit organizations during his second term. He pointed to the city’s successful $147 million 2019 bond (voters approved $117 million in four ballot propositions) as an example.
Bowers said the city could not stop growth but could do its best to keep it in check by adopting development codes within city limits and working with developers, whose fees establish parks and maintain services for city residents.
During his campaign Spradley, a 52-year-old retired U.S. Army engineer, said his experience as an engineer who managed multi-million dollar projects qualified him for council, where he promised to advocate for thoughtful, responsible city growth.
Spradley he ran in District 4 because of the snarled traffic going into and out of his northwest New Braunfels neighborhood. Despite being outspent by a 2-to-1 margin, he defeated
45-year-old homemaker Joy Harvey, 522 votes to 475, (52.36% to 47.64%) to win in his first try at elective office.
After the new members took their seats, they honored Hoyt with a plaque for his service.
“I was proud to serve the residents of District 4,” said Hoyt, the 38-year-old Corner Tubes owner and husband of Comal County Tax Assessor Collector Kristen Hoyt. He said it wasn’t a real farewell, as he will continue serving various local organizations, including on First Methodist Day School’s board of directors.
“I served one year with you and I watched you two years prior to that. I appreciated your representation of my (voting) district, the way you handled yourself with your constituents in District 4 and the way you represented our city — not only the three years on City Council but also serving on various city boards,” Mayor Rusty Brockman said.
Hoyt previously said his retirement would be first time in 16½ years that he hadn’t served on council or a city board or commission. He thanked City Manager Robert Camareno, City Attorney Val Acevedo, fellow city council members, the police and fire departments and Brockman. He also thanked his wife and two sons, who joined him for the presentation.
“I’m looking forward to focusing on my business, supporting my wife, raising our sons (Davis, 4, and Andrew 14) and helping out more with their activities,” he said earlier on Monday.
“It will be the first time I won’t be serving the city in one capacity or another, but it’s time for some fresh blood in our city government.”
Despite the city focus on COVID-19 during his final 15 months in office, Hoyt achieved most of the priorities he set for District 4 — increased public safety, building a new Fire Station No. 3, protecting the rivers, promoting tourism and balanced development.
He wished Spradley well and again thanked the voters
“I did my best and I’m incredibly grateful to the voters in District 4. I appreciate the opportunity to serve and I did my best to make them proud,” he said. “I am looking forward to serving in another capacity in the future.”
Also Monday, with District 1 Councilmember Shane Hines absent, council voted 6-0 to reelect District 2 Councilmember Justin Meadows as mayor pro tem.
Council later approved the first reading of an ordinance to certify all 18 propositions voters approved to amend the city charter for the third time since 1966. Included was a measure that failed twice before, which now allows the mayor and city council members to be elected to no more than three three-year terms, consecutive or non consecutive, or nine years lifetime.
Council will consider the second and final reading of the ordinance June 14. City Secretary Caitlin Krobot said the May 10 election canvass certified the propositions passed. However she said after council approves the state certification, which will be signed by Brockman and forwarded to the Texas Secretary of State’s office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.