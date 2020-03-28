TJ Mendez was 44 years old. He had a beautiful family and a wide, friendly smile. Family and friends say he lived a life of kindness and faith.
That life tragically ended on Thursday as Mendez became the first local victim to a pandemic that has swept the globe, killing thousands and shutting entire countries down in an attempt to slow or stop its spread.
Mendez isn’t the face you expect to see when talking about the coronavirus. So many of the victims who have lost their lives are older or already suffering from other health conditions.
His family says neither of those things were true about him. That didn’t matter.
Nobody is invulnerable.
On the same day Mendez lost his battle with the coronavirus, New Braunfels closed its riverside parks because too many people were gathering there while ignoring pleas from city, county, state, federal and international health officials. Stay home if possible, and if you’re out, keep your distance from other people to avoid spreading the disease.
But people went to enjoy the warm weather and the sunshine. Maybe they thought the disease wasn’t around. Maybe they didn’t know anyone who was sick. Maybe they thought they’d never get it, and if they did, they’d recover like most do.
Nobody is invulnerable.
The day after Mendez lost his battle with the coronavirus, Comal County health officials emerged to confirm what most people have thought true for a while now. The virus wasn’t confined to travelers — but was spreading in our own community.
Mendez may have gotten the virus during a trip to Houston. Others testing positive in the community have also been linked to travel or there have been questions. Until Friday. The ninth person confirmed positive never left the county.
Nobody is invulnerable.
It shouldn’t take a local face to shock the system. The coffins piled in church pews in Italy or in a skating rink in Spain because there isn’t time to bury the bodies should be enough.
For some it hasn’t been.
Maybe Mendez’ death will be the awful weight that tilts the balance and opens the eyes of people who think this is all overblown.
Maybe they’ll listen to the words of a wife who has lost a part of her heart.
“You hear that the people who die are older or have previous health conditions but he was neither and the virus took him down hard,” she said. “It can happen to anyone, it’s not just a story that happens to people across the world. It’s here and it’s real and it can kill anyone, just like it did my husband.”
