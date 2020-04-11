I’m unable to pay rent on my apartment right now. Am I going to get evicted?
The Texas Supreme Court issued an emergency order on Monday extending a hold on most residential evictions through April 30, in line with the state’s order limiting activities to essential businesses and services through the end of the month. Monday’s order extends the timelines in the court’s order last month. Evictions may still be filed, but will not be heard until after April 30. Writs of possession will not be executed until after May 7.
According to the Texas Apartment Association, there is a limited exception for eviction based on a person posing an imminent threat of physical harm to another resident or the rental property’s staff, or for criminal activity. The order applies statewide.
“We know this crisis has hurt many of our residents financially,” said Texas Apartment Association President Mark Hurley in a recent statement. “Our members are ready to work with them through this unprecedented and challenging situation. We are encouraging rental property owners and managers to waive late fees, work out payment plans, and take other actions to help keep people in their homes.”
Renters concerned about being able to pay rent should communicate with their property managers about it and ask about payment plans or other considerations.
Can the coronavirus spread through the mail?
Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the World Health Organization say there is currently no evidence that COVID-19 is being spread through the mail.
According to the World Health Organization, “the likelihood of an infected person contaminating commercial goods is low and the risk of catching the virus that causes COVID-19 from a package that has been moved, traveled and been exposed to different conditions and temperature is also low.”
Products online claim to prevent or treat COVID-19. Where can I report websites selling fraudulent medical products?
There are currently no Food and Drug Administration-approved vaccines or drug products for COVID-19. You can report websites selling fraudulent medical products to the FDA through its website at www.fda.gov or by phone at 1-800-332-1088.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.