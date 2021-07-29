As COVID-19 cases rapidly climb, New Braunfels ISD administration said it cannot enact a mask mandate under the governor’s orders banning such policies.
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott earlier this month highlighted his executive order, issued back in May, which bans mask mandates.
Ultimately parents have the choice whether or not to have their child wear masks as the district cannot require it.
The district will resume in-person learning for the coming year and extra curricular activities will resume in the fall.
During the board of trustees regular meeting Wednesday, administrators said they will continue setting up COVID vaccination clinics in the schools, sanitizing classrooms and buses and ensuring social distancing when possible.
“The cleaning schedule is the same as last year and will not change,” NBISD executive director of secondary schools Ingia Saxton said. “We want to continue the educational opportunity for in-person learning and what we can do as educationally feasible with socially distancing while not getting away from the educational
experience that our students need.”
There is no longer funding for remote learning like last year, district administration said.
Last year, about 40% of students chose remote learning. At the end of the school year, about 14% of students were in remote learning, according to district data.
The district did a June survey of about 13,000 parents with a 54% response rate, although students represented could be higher if there were more than one student in a household.
A little over 70% of parents said they plan to return to school.
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommended Tuesday that students wear masks in schools this fall and that fully vaccinated people must also begin wearing masks indoors in high transmission areas.
Employees and visitors must self-screen for COVID symptoms. This includes checking if they have a fever of 100 degrees or higher, cough, shortness of breath or loss of taste or smell.
Employees are still required to fill out the COVID-19 reporting form online.
There is no longer funding for COVID-related employee absences, said NBISD executive director of human resources Kathy Kenney. Employees must report a COVID-related absence like any other absence. The district will not require fully-vaccinated employees to quarantine.
The district plans to partner with local organizations to offer vaccination opportunities for students 12 and over. A vaccination clinic is scheduled for Aug. 11 at the two middle schools and New Braunfels High School in conjunction with the immunization clinic.
With ever-changing CDC mask guidelines and varying Texas Health and Human Services recommendations, Saxton said district guidelines are a “working document.”
“The CDC has already changed what their recommendation was, as of this morning we put that information out,” Saxton said. “We will continue to be aware of that but we also have to recognize that things within the community that could potentially impact our campuses, we have to be cognizant of.”
Bond Recommendation
Another big topic discussed was the community committee’s recommendation for a $450 million bond with an accompanying .07 tax increase in November.
The committee decided on this recommended number after considering a $350 million bond with a .05 cent tax increase.
The Interest and Sinking tax rate is levied by districts to pay for any bond debt issued to fund construction of schools and facilities.
The $450 million bond is not an official number but a recommendation, and the agenda item was not an action item but only a report.
The facilities planning committee is a diverse group of 46 community members.
They held 10 meetings over five months across several schools including New Braunfels High School to gather feedback from the community.
The committee asked questions to the board and administration and unanimously recommended a potential bond election.
“Comal County is one of the fastest growing counties in the nation,” committee member Jennifer Faulkner said. “The discussion started talking about high schools. This really presents challenges for us.”
New Braunfels Middle School social studies teacher and committee member, Francisco Dionisio, said the bond would affect every student in the district.
The bond would fund CTE, field house, baseball and softball, academics and stadium upgrades for the Long Creek High School, split in two phases.
The bond would fund installing boilers and chillers, add classrooms to Klein Elementary and Voss Farms Elementary schools and give much-needed updates to New Braunfels High School.
NBHS would get updates to fine arts, athletics, academics and its CTE programs. NBHS updates also include a press box and artificial turf for baseball and softball fields.
It would also update technology and find a new home for the Disciplinary Alternative Education Program School of Choice.
The bond would also update Carl Schurz Elementary School and playground shades for elementary campuses. Board members applauded the committee’s hard work and collaboration with administration and the community.
“I’ve been part of or sat in three bonds now,” board secretary David Heefner said. “Of all of those facilities planning processes, this is the first time I felt this was a people’s bond. I never felt that way before.”
The board plans to do a workshop next week to discuss it in depth.
The next regular board meeting and public hearing is scheduled for Aug. 9 at the NBISD Administration Center. The board changed its LOCAL policy so the meeting will begin at 6 p.m. with the executive session.
The public can show up around 7 p.m. rather than wait on executive session.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.