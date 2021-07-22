A New Braunfels man was taken to the hospital with serious injuries and suffering from smoke inhalation after a Wednesday afternoon house fire in the city, officials said Thursday morning.
The New Braunfels Fire Department responded to the report of a single-story home on fire in the 1300 block of Poppy Lane around 4:25 p.m. and arrived to find the wood structure engulfed in heavy smoke with an active fire coming from the roof, officials said.
Firefighters entered the home and rescued a 69-year-old man, who was taken to the San Antonio Military Medical Center Burn Unit for treatment. City officials on Thursday said they had no update on the man’s condition.
“There are other people who live there, but he was the only one at home at the time,” New Braunfels spokesperson David Ferguson said. “The fire went through the roof and caused extensive damages.”
Firefighters extinguished the flames around 5:30 p.m.
The New Braunfels Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating the cause of the fire, but preliminary investigation indicated a grease fire in the kitchen started the blaze, believed to be accidental, officials said.
