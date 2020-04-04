For the third day in a row, Comal County added three new confirmed COVID-19 cases — including a patient in their 40s that is hospitalized outside of the county.
In the Saturday announcement county officials said one patient is from north of Canyon Lake, another is from the Smithson Valley area near Bulverde while a third is from New Braunfels.
The other patients — one in their 30s and another in their 70s are self-quarantined, officials said, and at least two of the cases are considered community transmission.
Earlier in the week county officials said the area was in a period of the outbreak that numbers should be expected to climb.
“Numbers will fluctuate depending on what tests come back and when, but we fully expect numbers to increase in the coming days and weeks as we are in the acceleration phase of the outbreak,” Cheryl Fraser, Comal County’s Director of Public Health said. “As we’ve seen, COVID-19 is deadly, and people need to do everything they can to stop its spread, which means staying home whenever possible, maintaining social distancing by remaining six feet apart and not congregating in groups of more than 10.”
Comal County put a Stay Home order in place on Friday night that began Saturday.
As of Saturday morning, Comal County’s Office of Public Health has received reports from 225 tests conducted with 21 of those positive, 150 negative and 54 results still pending.
The county currently has four patients hospitalized outside of the county. Officials say six residents have recovered from the disease and have been released from isolation.
Two deaths to disease
The first local death to COVID-19 was announced last Thursday. While not identified by the county, family of the 44-year-old man identified the first victim as Adolph (T.J.) Mendez who died at Ascension Seton Medical Center in Austin.
Family members said Mendez was a man in good shape with no known underlying health conditions that would have made him more susceptible to the disease.
The second death happened the same day, but wasn't reported until Monday of this week after the test was confirmed.
The man, in his 70s, died at his home on the north side of Canyon Lake. His wife, also in her 70s, is one of the self-quarantined cases in the county.
Health officials said the man died after experiencing symptoms and a postmortem test confirmed the disease.
More information
Information about COVID-19, as well as coronavirus-related county office closures and restrictions, is available at www.comalcountytx.com/covid19.
Residents with questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus can call the county’s dedicated COVID-19 hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
