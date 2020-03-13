Officials from Cedar Fair Entertainment Company have announced the temporary closure of Schlitterbahn Waterparks in New Braunfels and Galveston until the end of the month.
The closure, which will begin Saturday, comes in response to developments regarding COVID-19.
“We believe this decision is in the best interest of our associates, our guests, and our community,” said Richard Zimmerman, CEO of the Ohio-based company. “We continue to implement preventive measures as recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention as well as our own health and hygiene protocols. Additionally, we are maintaining close relationships with local, state, national and international public health authorities and are taking their guidance as additional preventive measures are deemed necessary.”
The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting 39 cases of COVID-19 as of Friday.
Officials report nine cases in Harris County, seven in Dallas County, six in Collins and Fort Bend counties, three in Montgomery and Smith counties, two in Travis County and one case each in Bell, Gregg and Tarrant counties.
No cases are reported in New Braunfels or Comal County.
Austin Public Health on Friday reported two presumptive positive cases of COVID-19 in Travis County, the first cases confirmed in that area.
Both cases are not believed to be community spread, meaning the illness did not come from an unknown infected person with whom they had come into contact.
“This is concerning but not surprising and we have been prepared for the arrival of COVID-19 in our area,” said Dr. Mark Escott, Austin-Travis County Interim Medical Authority, in a statement. “It is critical that the community continue to heed our recommendations and take personal hygiene seriously. This will be the key to ensuring that this virus doesn’t spread.”
The virus was first detected in Wuhan, China. The first infections were linked to a live animal market, but according to the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the virus is now spreading from person-to-person.
COVID-19 seems to be spreading easily and sustainably in the community — what public health officials term community spread — in some affected geographic areas, according to the CDC.
Community spread means people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected.
