A New Braunfels favorite will soon reopen its doors after a coronavirus-induced nearly six-month pause.
Krause’s Cafe, with its schweinshaxe, sausage and schnitzel, plans to reopen its restaurant, bierhalle and biergarten at 148 S. Castell Ave. on Sept. 9.
General Manager Matt Vegas said employees brought back from furlough are ready to work, and the cafe wants to be here for the New Braunfels community.
“We’re excited about putting people back to work,” Vegas said. “The whole country is coming back, and we want to be a part of that. People want to get back to a normal life. People are ready to come out — they’re tired of being at home. They want some live music and some great food.”
The menu will still reflect New Braunfels’ German heritage with items such as the Reuben sandwich and sausage sampler plate with a plethora of traditional mustard options, as well as some Texas favorites — all from the kitchen of Chef Jeremy “Boomer” Acuna.
“It’s the traditional Krause’s menu that has made the place so successful for so many years,” Vegas said. “We have it, and it’s only going to get better. Boomer has been here working for weeks with the menu, getting everything perfect for this reopening. We’re putting the time in because we care so much.”
And don’t forget the 70 choices of beer available on tap with local, regional, and international options.
Vegas said the cafe is getting ready to host patrons according to the world of social distancing.
“We’ve been doing the 6-foot distancing between tables, masks, sanitizing stations — it’s the new world we live in,” he said. “We’re prepared for it. We want to do everything to protect the public and continue to grow the business.”
The cafe will also host special events next month, including the Men’s Roundup with speaker and tournament fisherman Alton Jones Sr. on Sept. 8; Soul Sessions, a unique group of Central Texas’ top R&B, Soul and Funk musicians, from 6-9 p.m. on Sept. 13; The Selfless Lovers, a piano driven soul rock band from Austin, from 7-10 p.m. on Sept. 17 and The Zack Walther Band, a New Braunfels-based Americana roots rock power band, from 6-9 p.m. on Sept. 18.
The cafe will host Grammy-nominated musician and producer Alex Meixner for three nights, Sept. 24-26.
Gene Krause opened “Gene’s Place” on New Braunfels’ Main Plaza in 1938.
During its time, it was a modern storefront. In 1948, it relocated to Castell Avenue as Krause’s Cafe. It was home to the iconic ‘Stammtisch’ (German for “regulars’ table”), where many of the city’s leaders met and made decisions for New Braunfels.
Gene’s son, Kermit Krause, took over operations in 1959, continuing the family tradition until the late 90s.
Ron Snider took the Krause’s banner and reopened the business in 2016. There’s a lot of Krause’s history and a legacy to take care of.
“It had the big meeting room and the Stammtisch table, which is still there, upfront in the dining room,” Snider said. “It was the power restaurant in the 40s, 50, 60s and 70s until things blew up on the interstate,” Snider said. “Now, it’s back. We were open 40 months before we closed in March for COVID. It’s where New Braunfels gathers.”
For information on Krause’s Cafe business hours and special events, visit the Facebook page at www.facebook.com/KrausesCafeNB/ or www.krausescafe.com/.
