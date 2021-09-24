Q. We have been trying to grow spinach in our vegetable garden for several years without any luck. What is the recommended seed to use?
A. For more success, use spinach transplants and plant them in November. Spinach, especially the seed, does not respond well to our hot weather and especially hot soil so wait until the temperatures fall at night.
Q. Well, our viburnum sandankwa was hard hit by the February freeze. It looked like it was going to recover but then it never did more than produce a few sprouts. We are giving up on it. What do you recommend for a six-foot hedge plant in partial sun? We do not have deer to worry about.
A. If you do not have deer, you can use any of the hollies. They were not injured by the February freeze. The dwarf Burford holly would be my choice. The hollies are evergreen like the viburnum and tolerate partial shade. For gardeners in the same situation but who have deer, the best strategy might be to replant Viburnum and hope that we do not get another freeze!
Q. I see you are recommending the “winterizer” formula of fertilizer for the lawn this fall. Is it a problem if we use up our remaining slow release 19-5-9 fertilizer? I hate to have the open bag sitting in the shed all winter.
A. Most horticulturists in this area, including me, recommend the “winterizer” fertilizer with a 3-1-2 nutrient ratio because research indicates that when applied now the combination of nutrients in that 3-1-2 ratio contribute to cold tolerance and fast green-up in the spring. A key factor of the “winterizer formula is that the nitrogen is in a fast release form so the roots of the winter grass can take it up quickly before they go dormant. That being said, using up the open bag of slow-release lawn fertilizer does make sense if you won’t be able to use it in your winter veggie or flower garden.
Q. Does “Cut Vine and Stump Killer” still work in the winter on unwanted sprouts such as hackberry and mulberry, or do the seedlings need to have leaves?
A. The product works even on the seedlings that have dropped their leaves. Follow label instructions.
Q. Last year we used cyclamen for color in the shade until the February freeze wiped them out. Why aren’t they on the market yet?
A. Cyclamen do not respond well to hot weather, so they usually are not available at area nurseries until November.
October Gardening Calendar
The first of the month is the recommended time to fertilize the lawn with “winterizer” fertilizer with a 3-1-2 ratio of nutrients (such as 18-06-12). A “winterizer” lawn fertilizer has a fast release nitrogen source and is designed so that the nutrients can be taken up by the grass plants and organized so the plant can use them in the winter for cold tolerance and in the spring for green-up.
It is recommended that a preemergent herbicide be applied to the lawn and shrub border on Aug. 1 to prevent germination of bedstraw, rescue grass, thistles, henbit, chickweed, and other winter weeds. If you missed that recommended date, it may still be useful to apply a preemergent, especially if the targeted weeds have not begun to germinate. The popular herbicides Amaze and XL will be difficult to find because the plant in China that manufactured them reportedly was damaged. Look at the label of Dimension or the new product “Crew” to see if they will address the weeds that dominate your landscape. Mark Aug. 1 on your calendar for a more timely application next year.
Another option is to mow your winter weeds and let them serve as the winter lawn. This works especially well if you have shallow soil and lots of shade that challenges the regular lawn. Rescue grass, horseherb, and annual bluegrass fill this role of a sustainable winter lawn especially well because they respond well to mowing, do not require supplementary watering and are attractive even in poor soil situations.
Your warm weather zinnias and begonias will continue to bloom well in October, but it is also a good time the plant the cool weather annual flowers. Consider snapdragons, stocks, sweet peas, alyssum, dianthus, petunias, and calendula in the sun. Later in the month or November plant pansies. The shade blooming primula and cyclamen usually do best if they are planted in November. Stocks, sweet peas, and alyssum are especially desirable because of the fragrance they produce.
You will be able to continue to harvest peppers, okra, and eggplant in October, and later in the month even the large size tomatoes should begin maturing fruit. Our tasty Ruby Crush and BHN 968 cherry tomatoes will be into heavy production. If you did not plant the winter vegetables in September, do so now. Use transplants for broccoli, cauliflower, Brussels sprouts, cabbage, kale, collards, and Swiss chard. Rutabaga, radishes, lettuce, English peas, beets, carrots, and turnips can be planted by seed. Prepare the soil for both the vegetable and flower gardens by incorporating 2 inches of compost and 10 cups of slow-release lawn fertilizer into every 100 sq. ft. of bed.
Spread any remaining wildflower seeds into an area receiving full sun and where the applied seed will reach the soil surface.
Weekly columnist Calvin Finch has a Ph.D. and is a retired Texas A&M Horticulturist. Send questions to calvinrfinch@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.