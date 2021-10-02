FISCHER — When push came to shove on Friday night, the Hawks did what winning ballclubs often do when faced with adversity.
They dug deep for that little extra something.
In an incredibly physical game that was largely dominated by defense, Canyon Lake (3-2) summoned its resolve for a key stop and a clutch 98-yard touchdown drive to deliver a 7-0 win over Blanco on homecoming.
A 10-yard TD toss from Dalton Stanley to Chase Anderson broke a scoreless tie with just 20 seconds left in the contest as the Hawks increased their all-time series lead to 8-6 against the Panthers (2-4).
“The crowd was fueling us,” senior Jeremy Greene said. “When we have our backs against the wall, that’s usually where we thrive.”
Greene wrapped up Blanco quarterback Cameron Anderson on a fourth-down running play from the Hawks’ 5-yard line to give his team possession in the shadow of its own goalposts. Following a 1-yard loss and an incompletion, Canyon Lake faced a third-and-11 from its own 1 and decided to use some trickery to try and ignite its offense.
It worked to perfection, as Helijah Johnson sprinted to his right on a halfback pass and found Greene downfield for a huge first down and a 21-yard gain.
“I knew Helijah was going to put the ball in the right place,” Greene said.
The pass play gave Canyon Lake a taste of momentum, and its offense added another conversion on a 13-yard run by Johnson before the junior added a 9-yard carry to convert a third-and-7 from near midfield. Following a 13-yard burst by James Bates and a 12-yard run from Greene up the gut, the Hawks had moved all the way to Blanco’s 13.
Canyon Lake drove to the 5 before a fumbled snap pushed the Hawks back to the 10-yard line. However, Stanley dropped back to pass on the very next snap and found an open Chase Anderson, who cradled a low throw in the end zone to provide the evening’s first points.
Two personal foul penalties forced Canyon Lake to kick off from its own 12-yard line with 20 seconds to go, but the Hawks avoided any type of miraculous finish from Blanco by batting down a final desperation heave that fell well short of the goal line.
“We had way too many penalties, and that’s the thing,” Canyon Lake head coach Charley Drum said. “I’m glad we had a 90-something yard drive to go win the game and a goal line stand. That should come in handy down the road, but penalties almost cost us the game.”
Johnson sparked the crowd on the second-half kickoff by fielding the ball in stride, cutting to his right and outrunning the Panthers for a 91-yard touchdown that appeared to finally give the Hawks the breakthrough they had been seeking. An illegal block penalty instantly erased the score and led to a rash of penalties that saw Canyon Lake ultimately punt from deep in its own territory.
The Hawks’ defense, which answered the bell all night long, came up with a big stop to turn aside the Panthers after they reached the Canyon Lake 10. Greene stepped in front of an Anderson pass and returned the ball to Blanco’s 46, but the drive ended with a quick three-and-out.
Both defenses continued to flex their muscle in the second half, and the Panthers’ Cody Cross notched an interception of his own with 9:54 remaining to give his team possession at the Hawks’ 44. Blanco methodically moved the ball to Canyon Lake’s 5 before Greene made a big stop to help secure a hard-earned shutout.
“I’m just thankful for — I hate to say it — boot camp,” Greene said. “Back in winter we were out in the 32-degree weather working on finishing, and that’s when it comes into play. It definitely showed up tonight.”
It was an incredibly defensive-minded first half as well — one that featured seven total first downs.
Canyon Lake’s opening possession resulted in a turnover on downs, but the combination of Kolton Ramey and Kyle Herber brought down Anderson moments later to give the ball right back to the Hawks.
The Panthers forced a quick three-and-out and moved the chains with a short conversion on their side of the field before adding two more first downs as they moved into Canyon Lake territory.
As the second quarter began, Blanco faced a fourth-and-4 from the Hawks’ 27-yard line, but Ramey burst into the backfield and wrapped up Anderson’s legs for another sack and a turnover on downs.
Canyon Lake again punted the ball back after three snaps, and the kick sailed out of bounds to give Blanco solid field position at its own 45. Anderson looked to ignite the Panthers with a 27-yard gain on a QB sweep, but the Hawks answered by forcing another fourth-and-medium situation inside the red zone.
This time, Anderson avoided the rush and looked for a receiver streaking to the corner of the end zone, but the ball was picked off by Canyon Lake’s Keith Bowers for another quick change of possession.
The Hawks finally moved the sticks with a first down on their ensuing drive thanks to a holding penalty on Blanco. Canyon Lake picked up another first down thanks to tough runs from Shayne Moss and James Bates, but the drive stalled following a sack and the Hawks punted the ball away once again.
The final drive of the half crossed midfield, but Blanco chose to play it safe and take a scoreless tie into the locker room rather than attempt a Hail Mary.
As it turned out, it took until the next-to-last possession of the contest for either team to break through.
“Our offense struggled all night, but when it counted they went 98 yards and they punched it in,” Drum said.
Bates rushed for 50 yards to lead the Hawks and Johnson added 39 yards in addition to his 21-yard completion. Defensively, Ramey, Herber, Andrew Miller, Sonny Bentley and Gunnar Walker helped keep Blanco’s Wing-T in check, while linebackers Brock Coburn and Ethan Schedlbauer provided plenty of support wherever needed.
Following the gritty win, Canyon Lake will now turn its attention to District 13-4A-I play and prepare for Austin LBJ this coming Friday.
“I think that was the perfect game to get us ready for district — just nose to the grindstone the entire time,” Greene said. “That’s going to be pretty much every single game in district.”
