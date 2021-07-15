New Braunfels city leaders are looking into realigning the terms of the city’s boards and commissions so appointments would occur only twice yearly — in the fall or spring.
The city now maintains 31 boards and commissions. Each board and commission have term dates, term lengths and requirements for eligibility unique to the creating ordinance, state law or by-laws of the body.
City Secretary Caitlin Krobot told New Braunfels City Council members on Monday that her office brings board and commission appointments for city council consideration every month of the year except June and July.
“This process oftentimes can be confusing to the community about when we’re appointing folks, when do the terms start,” Krobot said.
Krobot said the alignment of terms would allow city staff to work collaboratively to develop a more robust advertisement campaign that would better communicate information to the community regarding opportunities to serve on a board or commission. In addition, the term alignment would streamline internal administrative processes, she said.
The proposal would realign terms to a twice-year process.
Spring appointments would take place for the Airport Advisory Board, Arts Commission, Central Texas Technology Center Advisory, Downtown Board, Ethics Commission, Heritage Commission, Historic Landmark Commission, Planning Commission, TIRZ (Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone) Board, Traffic and Transportation Advisory Board, Watershed Advisory Committee and the Zoning Board of Adjustments.
Fall appointments would include the Animal Services Advisory Board, Building Standards Commission, Cemetery Committee, Civil Service Commission, Library Board, New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation, New Braunfels Utilities, Parks and Recreation Board, Partnership Committee, Workforce Housing Advisory Committee, Community Development Advisory Committee, Landa Park Golf Course Advisory Board and the River Advisory Committee.
According to Krobot, fall terms would end on Nov. 30 and begin on Dec. 1. Spring terms would end on May 31 and begin June 1.
The proposal would not affect the number of years of the term’s length.
The council appoints members for most of the city’s boards and committees, but there are exceptions.
Individual council members appoint individuals to the Ethics Commission and the Traffic and Transportation Advisory Board.
The city manager, with council confirmation, appoints individuals to the Civil Service Commission.
The mayor appoints individuals to the Housing Authority Board of Commissioners. The mayor also appoints, with council confirmation, members of the New Braunfels Development Authority, TIRZ and the New Braunfels Partnership Committee.
Members of the Cemetery Committee are appointed by the Parks and Recreation Board.
Also, Krobot told members that the application for consideration for board and committee appointments had been redesigned “to gather more information and ask additional questions to help with the appointment process.”
Council members are expected to consider a specific plan at a future meeting.
For a list of all boards and commissions, as well as how to apply, visit www.nbtexas.org/apply.
