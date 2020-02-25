New Braunfels City Council reviewed rebuilding plans for the Marktplatz and Wursthalle before approving an extension of the city’s lease with the Wurstfest Association and steps to redesign Elizabeth Avenue near the Wurstfest grounds on Monday.
John Archer, vice chair of the Marktplatz rebuilding committee, and Kevin McClellan, Marmon Mok architecture project architect, presented plans for the $10 million design and rebuild of Marktplatz, the famed food court mostly destroyed in the Nov. 15 fire.
Council approved a resolution recommended by the New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation (4B Board), which will provide up to $162,000 for the redesign of Elizabeth Avenue and expand the parking lot at the intersection of Landa Park Drive in Landa Park.
Members also approved a new lease agreement with the Wurstfest Association covering city-owned buildings on the grounds. The property, operated by the association since 1967 and leased since 1970, revises the lease’s current arrangement from 10-year to 25-year terms at $13,500 annually, with up to a $5,000 yearly credit for permanent improvements made by the organization.
