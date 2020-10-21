While some of Texas and other parts of the United States have started to see COVID-19 cases climb, Comal County's number of active cases has remained relatively stable over the last couple of weeks.
The county briefly dipped below 100 active cases in early October, but a balance of new cases and recoveries has kept that number from climbing or slipping much. On Wednesday health officials reported there are 109 active cases of the disease with 18 new cases and 11 new recoveries.
Of the 18 new cases, 11 of those are confirmed and the remaining seven are probable. Probable cases are when a patient has met two of three criteria including a positive quick-result antigen test, experiencing COVID-19 symptoms, and/or close contact with a confirmed positive COVID-19 case.
The new cases brings the county's total to 3,677 since the pandemic arrived in March. Of those 3,448 have recovered. Six county patients are hospitalized and 120 people have died. Most of those deaths happened over the summer as the virus got a foothold in local nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
On Wednesday, Comal County hospitals reported caring for six COVID-19 patients with two in intensive care and one on a ventilator. Health officials have said that not all of those patients are necessarily county residents.
Public Health has received reports of 27,808 tests with 2,834 confirmed cases and 843 probable cases. That's an increase of 419 tests over Tuesday's report. The seven-day positivity rate for Wednesday stood at 5.57%, down from Tuesday's 6.7%
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment. Testing is only done on Tuesday and Friday and you must have an appointment.
Around the world
MADRID — Spain has become the first western European country to reach more than 1 million confirmed coronavirus cases.
Spain’s health ministry says the total since the start of the pandemic has reached 1,005,295 after reporting 16,973 additional cases in the past 24 hours.
The ministry says the country has 34,366 confirmed deaths. Health experts say the real numbers of infections and deaths are probably much higher because insufficient testing, asymptomatic cases and reporting issues impede the true scale of the outbreak.
Health authorities in charge of health policy in Spain’s regions are tightening restrictions in hopes of stemming the surge.
BOSTON — Boston Mayor Marty Walsh says public schools will switch to all-remote learning starting Thursday because of increasing coronavirus cases.
The city’s seven-day average positive test rate is currently 5.7%, up from last week’s rate of 4.5%. There have been two weeks of increased confirmed positive cases across the city.
Walsh says students will remain in remote learning until two full weeks of falling infection rates.
Boston has nearly 19,000 coronavirus cases and 771 confirmed deaths.
BERLIN — German states are imposing stricter coronavirus as new infections rise across the country.
The Robert Koch Institute, the country’s disease control center, says 7,595 new cases had been recorded. The number of new cases per 100,000 over the last seven days had climbed to 51.3.
The country’s most populous state, North Rhine-Westphalia, announced all students from fifth grade up will wear masks in class when they return from the fall break on Monday.
The measure is expected to remain until at least the Christmas break. The state is also committing 50 million euros ($60 million) to purchase mobile ventilation units for classrooms.
Meanwhile, the southern state of Bavaria announced new restrictions that would kick in if its rate of infection rises to more than 100 per 100,000 residents over seven days. The previous restrictions took effect at rates of 35 per 100,000 and then 50 per 100,000. The state is currently at 54.96 per 100,000 residents over seven days.
The rate in Berlin rose to more than 100 per 100,000 over seven days for the first time on Wednesday, hitting 104.4, according to state health authorities. It announced stronger restrictions earlier in the week.
BISMARCK, N.D. — North Dakota’s coronavirus cases are rising so fast, the Republican governor is deploying the National Guard to notify people of positive test results.
Gov. Doug Burgum and the North Dakota Department of Health announced they’re shifting 50 National Guard members who had worked in contract tracing to notify people who test positive. It’s been taking health officials up to three days to notify people after they’ve tested positive, the department said.
Public health officials will no longer notify close contacts of people who tested positive; instead those individuals will be instructed to self-notify close contacts and direct them to the department’s website.
North Dakota’s 1,224 new cases of the coronavirus per 100,000 people in the past two weeks is the highest per capita in the nation, according to data by Johns Hopkins University.
ISLAMABAD — Pakistan’s military-backed National Command and Operation Center has issued a warning that another lockdown could be imposed to contain COVID-19 deaths if people don’t stop violating social distancing rules.
The announcement on Wednesday came after Pakistan reported reported 660 new confirmed cases in the past 24 hours and 19 deaths.
The daily death toll was one of Pakistan’s highest in more than two months. Deaths from COVID-19 have steadily increased since the government lifted its months-long lockdown in August.
Pakistan has reported 324,744 confirmed cases of the virus and 6,692 virus-related deaths since February.
Around the world is taken from Associated Press reports.
