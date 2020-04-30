A mobile testing site for the novel coronavirus will pop up in Schertz for the second time next week.
The Texas Department of State Health Services, South Texas Regional Advisory Council and Texas National Guard will facilitate the collection site from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday at Pickrell Park, 703 Oak St., Schertz, Guadalupe County Emergency Management Coordinator Patrick Pinder said.
“The testing is similar to the one that was done last week,” he said. “Considering the limited amount of time we had to inform people of the collection, we had a successful turn out.”
Patients can drive up to the site and stay in their car while they are tested.
The pop up collection event on April 23 saw 43 patients, all of which officials say came back negative.
Pinder was told residents from Bexar, Comal and Guadalupe counties visited the site last week, however, he will only receive results for the patients who reside in Guadalupe County.
With more notice, Pinder believes a larger number of patients will sign up for testing.
“My prediction is that we will see maybe an additional 20 cars on top of that,” he said. “My hope is to get around 75 cars. The testing capabilities of a full activation, from what I’ve been told, is about 120 people. If we do see an increase in appointments, we are planning on setting up more than one testing line.”
Testing is by appointment only and available only to people showing symptoms of the virus that causes the disease.
Area residents who have symptoms of COVID-19 can schedule an appointment at www.txcovidtest.org or by calling 512-883-2400 beginning Sunday. Symptoms include fever and/or chills; cough; fatigue; body aches/muscle or joint pain; shortness of breath; sore throat; headaches; nausea/vomiting/diarrhea; nasal congestion; and loss of taste or smell.
