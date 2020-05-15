The Class of 2020 will recall events lost and found during a special year cut short by the coronavirus, but Canyon Lake High School graduates will spend Saturday remembering the best of what almost was.
Canyon Lake Broadcasting, voice of the high school and Mountain Valley Middle School Hawks, will salute the school’s seniors during a Broadcast Blast from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday at Baja’s BBQ Shack Restaurant & Bar, 280 Marina Drive in Canyon Lake.
Cory Martelli, Deron LeSturgeon, L.J. Anderson and Don Holmes — of the CLB crew in their fifth year of broadcasting and live streaming Hawks sports events — will host the three-hour event bringing together seniors, teachers and coaches in recollections of an extraordinary year.
“I wanted to get the seniors of 2020 their due,” Martelli said. “They didn’t get any broadcasts or shows of their final seasons this spring,” he said, adding their accomplishments will be noted and statistics celebrated during a fun presentation.
“The show will be heard on location over the CLB sound system as it takes place,” he said. “If you can’t make it, as usual we’ll be sending it across the fruited plains and around the globe via live stream!
“There’ll be interviews with seniors from the class of 2020 in a look back on a year that was 1/2 there,” he added. “We’ll look at careers, stats and facts and will also visit with some of the CLHS coaches to get their points as well. It will be the lighter side of sports entertainment for sure!”
The event, overlooking the marina and staged in front of a live audience, will include student-athletes Brandon Robinson, Kaylee and Maddy Puente, Alex Hardin, Marley Carrizales, Maddy Harwell, Matt Anderson, Maddison Churbe, Caleb Williams, Cassidy Felps, Ethan Slater and Nash Young.
Also featured will be CLHS Athletic Coordinator Charley Drum, Assistant Coordinator Kimberly Clemons, and boys and girls head coaches from the baseball, softball and track and field teams.
“And don’t worry, we have a trunk load of giveaways of all the favorites you have come to love from our sponsors,” Martelli said. “So come on out and enjoy some outdoor fun and food at BAJA’s with the whole Fam Damliy!”
The senior class will be honored during a senior drive-through celebration on May 22 and graduate at Hawk Stadium June 4. To access Saturday’s show, visit www.vype.com/c/canyon-lake, CLB’s Facebook page, or Hilltopnewspaper.com.
