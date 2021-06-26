The Fischers of Fischer Park, Part II
In our first column about the Fischers of Fischer Park (June 12) we set the initial stage for the arrival of Dewey Fischer’s and Milda Sahm Fischer’s ancestors to Texas from Germany. Dewey and Milda were formally married in the First Protestant Church Nov. 2, 1935. In our previous column we learned of Milda’s ancestors’ arrivals. Now we learn of Dewey’s ancestors and the conditions of their arrivals into Texas.
Dewey Fischer’s first ancestor to come to Texas under the auspices of the Adelsverein was Dorothea Spannuth Salinger who was on Dewey Fischer’s fraternal side. Dorothea and her family did not arrive under the same conditions as the initial arrivals although they also came under the patronage of the Adelsverein from the port of Bremen but on the brig Creole. Their departure date was Nov. 15, 1845.
They did not arrive in Galveston until April 23, 1846. Most other brigs took slightly over 2 months at sea. The Creole took more than five months to arrive at their destination.
There were some major changes in the Adelsverein, more simply called the Verein (society), since Milda’s great-great grandparents, the Carl Schaefers’ arrival on the Johann Dethardt in 1844, the first brig under the sponsorship of the Verein to sail into the Texas port of Galveston.
Among the changes was the departure of Prince Carl of Solms-Braunfels, the first Commissioner General of the Verein on May 15, 1845.
He was returning to Germany to marry his beloved Princess Sophie. His replacement fortunately was the most competent Baron Otfried Hans von Meusebach who became known in Texas as John O. Meusebach.
Meusebach initially had to deal with the massive debt left by Prince Carl and some of his council. He then learned that several thousand immigrants under the backing of the Verein were expected to arrive in November 1845 at Carlshafen on Matagorda Bay destined for New Braunfels.
Between October, 1845 and April, 1846, 36 ships brought 5,257 immigrants from Germany to Texas under the sponsorship of the Verein.
Those who arrived in the fall and winter of 1845-46 did fairly well. Those who arrived in the spring and summer had a most difficult time.
There was another big factor of change. On Dec. 29, 1845, the United States annexed the Republic of Texas as a state.
That Texas was the 28th state of the U.S. became official Feb. 19, 1846. Mexico and the U.S. went to war April, 1846.
Meusebach had a contract with a Houston Transport Company to take the newly arrived immigrants from the coast to New Braunfels.
Fortunately this arrangement managed to get 100 wagon loads of immigrants and their possessions to New Braunfels before the U.S. Military took over all the wagons, oxen, and horses to transport troops once the war had begun with Mexico.
Over 4,000 immigrants were stranded on the beach the spring and summer of 1846 in the area of Carlshafen to find whatever shelter they could.
There was almost unbearable heat, frequent storms and no proper food. Soon dysentery, malaria and typhoid fever set-in causing an epidemic.
In desperation there were those who left all their possessions and began the long walk to New Braunfels. Many died along the way.
Pastor Ervendberg recorded over 300 deaths the summer of 1846 in the Protestant Church Register.
There were many more deaths on the coast. By 1847 the Verein was bankrupt.
The Fischer ancestor Dorothea’s first husband Christian Salinger and their son Adolph, two years old, both became quite ill. The family had made it to New Braunfels but unfortunately Christian and Adolph died soon after.
Wilhelm Klinger sailed on Jan. 2, 1846 from the port of Antwerp on the brig Talisman and arrived in the state of Texas April 11, 1846.
Within the year he and Dorothea Spannuth Salinger had met and married. They became the parents of three daughters.
Their oldest, Carolina married Frederick “Fritz” Fischer.
Fritz Fischer came to New Braunfels in 1858 at the age of 23 from Burgdorf, Hannover, Prussia.
It’s believed that letters from his older brother Johann Heinrich Fischer over the years encouraged him to make the decision to have Texas his destination.
Johann Heinrich had arrived in New Braunfels from Burgdorf at the age of 19 in 1850. He began to purchase and sell property in New Braunfels. Eventually he had holdings of 2,560 adjoining acres in Kendall and Blanco counties.
It’s thought that Fritz helped his brother on the farm until he became part of the Confederate Calvary Company from 1862 to 1864. He received a land patent from the state of Texas. Eventually he had acquired 576 acres adjacent to his brother’s property.
Fritz and Carolina Klinger Fischer married in 1869 and became the parents of 12 children. They were destined to become the grandparents of Dewey Henry Fischer when their son Willie and Martha Bartels married and became Dewey’s parents.
We’ll learn about Dewey and his family and the site that became Fischer Park in our next column.
Sources for this story: The information came from “Fischer Family Files”, Handbook of Texas and Geue’s New Homes in a New Land.
