Suzanne Herbelin didn’t care to compare San Antonio’s recently concluded Fiesta to this fall’s upcoming Wurstfest in New Braunfels, which she said are different peas in the pod.
“In all honesty, I have heard only a little about Fiesta and it’s too soon to draw any comparisons,” she said of both cities’ signature events delayed by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“(Fiesta) really has had a tough go — it’s not their time of the year — and that’s a big change that can impact a festival in a lot of different ways.”
Of course Herbelin, Wurstfest Association executive director, is focused on her plate, which has been full the past 18 months — since the fire a week after the 2019 event and throughout the rebuild she said now is “close to 99% complete.”
Since 1961 the Wurstfest Association, a non-profit that promotes the local economy through tourism and preserving the community’s German heritage, has hosted Wurstfest, also called the 10-day salute to sausage starting on the first Friday each November.
It was only a year ago when Wurstfest officials canceled the 60th annual Wurstfest and rescheduled it for Nov. 5-14, 2021.
Since 1967, Wurstfest has annually featured vendor booths manned by local non-profits inside the Marktplatz vendor area nearly destroyed in the fire.
The $10 million-plus rebuild, managed by Byrne Construction Services and designed by MarmonMok Architecture, retained the historical aesthetics of the Marktplatz and adjacent Wursthalle, which are both now nearing completion.
Herbelin said most of the vendors have installed their equipment but some are still waiting.
“One vendor said their equipment order was (going to take) nine weeks to deliver,” she said. “COVID affected normal deliveries of merchandise — some have taken longer than we normally expect — but I have no doubt that all of them will be ready by the time the festival is here.”
Herbelin said the number of vendors slightly decreased since the 2019 event, to around 40, with all of the usual mainstays inside the Marktplatz returning. Only a few vendors will be relocated to areas on the grounds and Stelzenplatz, she said.
“The (Marktplatz) consists of 20 some-odd commercial kitchens, and they’re all operated by (vendors) with different requirements,” Herbelin said. “That’s where most of the time has been spent, just working out the details and making sure they have the proper placement and getting their areas ready for inspection (by the city of New Braunfels).
“We hope to get that done within the next couple of weeks and then finish up the work that we have left to do.”
Outside, New Braunfels Utilities is finishing up installations of lines connecting to its new wastewater treatment plant and drainage on the Wurstfest grounds.
“I noticed they were still down there working on the sewer lines closer to the Landa Street Bridge today but I’m sure there’s some still some small items and they need to deal with,” Herbelin said. “Other than that, they will be finished by the start of the festival.”
It’s impossible to fathom Wurstfest without entertainment, and officials are arranging those acts as well.
“Tuesday was the deadline for entertainers to accept their contacts, and those that we haven’t heard from we’re giving them through the holiday,” she said. “We know that they’re out on the road and traveling and performing, many of them for the first time in the last 18 months or so.
“They’re not sitting by the mailbox — so we want to make sure they review (contracts) and make sure they’re acceptable. Once we have that in place we can finalize the schedule.”
Last spring, New Braunfels City Council revised the city’s lease agreement with the Wurstfest Association, in place since 1970, created the Wurstfest Special District and approved New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation’s (4B Board) funding to redesign Elizabeth Street’s intersection with Landa Park Drive.
“Parking will pretty much remain the same, except for the area nearest to Elizabeth Street, which has always been reserved for those people with direct roles in the festival,” Herbelin said. “The good side is that they will no longer have to cross the street to get from the parking lot to the festival grounds.”
This weekend, the city will stage its delayed 175th anniversary celebration. In four months, it will welcome back Wurstfest, “a community tradition where families reunite, new friends are made, and people from all walks of life come to enjoy the heritage of New Braunfels,” Mayor Rusty Brockman said last year. “This community, and the countless volunteers who make Wurstfest happen, are resilient and will be back, stronger than ever.”
Herbelin said after the entertainment acts are booked, the finalized schedule will be posted on the Wurstfest website, Wurstfest.org.
“Everything else will go as normally scheduled,” she said. “Tickets will go on sale the first part of September like we usually do and everything will be out there and ready to go
“We’re excited — it feels like it’s been a long time since we’ve done this and it’s coming up on two years, which is a long time for us. But we’ve had a lot of time to get ready and we’re getting back in the groove … we should be nice, new and shiny and ready to go.”
