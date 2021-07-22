From 14,500 feet up, Jen Reynolds is set to take the dive of her life alongside other breast cancer survivors to raise funds and awareness.
Pink Warrior Advocates is hoping to increase its total assistance grants from $5,000 to $10,000 a month which helps cover medical bills and other costs for survivors.
Because of the pandemic, their fundraisers were cut short, so they are hoping to continue with a better year with their “Pink Skies Boogie” event.
“It’s really helping us get back on track so we can help as many women as possible,” Reynolds said. “Being able to have these larger events again is giving us the opportunity to get there sooner rather than later.”
The event is scheduled for the weekend of Aug. 6-8 at the Skydive Spaceland San Marcos.
The “festival vibe” event will feature pink warriors skydiving, live music booked by entertainment group The 1836, food trucks, sunset yoga and kid-friendly activities.
Not only pink warriors but anyone 18 and older can sign up to jump.
The organization hopes to make “Pink Skies Boogie” an annual event, Williams said.
In May, they had their Women’s Empowerment Gala, “Be The Queen of Your Heart,” which kicked off a year of big fundraisers.
“Because of COVID we had to dial it back,” Williams said. “We’re hoping to get into 2022 and move back in that direction to help warriors at that capacity again.”
Reynolds has skydived before and is waiting to get medically cleared for the skydive, and said skydiving with fellow survivors means a lot to her.
“I think this time will be different just because it will be jumping with a lot of other survivors who are kind of taking this time to mark off their own bucket list item and to do it altogether is going to be a super emotional and amazing experience,” Reynolds said.
She and seven other warriors are signed up along with the Fun Jumpers, a group of experienced skydivers.
They will be jumping into 60 seconds of freefall and are attached to a trained skydiver. Those who sign up to skydive must go through mandatory training beforehand.
Future PWA events include their “Bras for a Cause” event and pink flamingo “flocking” in October.
Volunteers set up several plastic pink flamingos in people’s yards the night before, surprising them in the morning and prompting them to donate and support survivors.
People can nominate others’ yards to be “flocked.”
“Last year we flocked a local breast cancer fighter who was just diagnosed and was not aware that Pink Warrior Advocates existed,” Reynolds said. “Because someone ‘flocked’ her to brighten her day, we helped her financially, emotionally. It’s a bigger mission than just raising money, it’s raising awareness and letting these women know we’re here for them.”
To make a donation and sign up to skydive, text “pinkskies” to 44321
