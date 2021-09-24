A new community will soon take shape along the Guadalupe River, just across the road from the Whitewater Amphitheater north of New Braunfels.
Developed by Will Korioth, The Bluffs on the Guadalupe, a new luxury riverfront resort community located at 11501 FM 306 along the Guadalupe River, is scheduled to break ground late this year.
The development will offer 242 home sites on 155 acres of highly in-demand land and feature 26 one-acre estate lots with a dedicated 120 feet of riverfront, as well as smaller lots within three-acre pods.
The planned development is a collaboration between Korioth, Steve Kuhn and Guadalupe 306 LP LLC.
Korioth recently developed the now sold-out Oxbow on the Guadalupe community, a boutique, gated development located across the Guadalupe River from The Bluffs on the Guadalupe.
Korioth has bought and developed properties throughout the New Braunfels area for more than 16 years, including the Hideout on the Horseshoe and the Whitewater Amphitheater.
“This has been the most desired Guadalupe riverfront parcel in all of Comal County for the last 20 years and this is a 15-year negotiation in the making,” Korioth said. “With the development of The Bluffs on the Guadalupe, we are bringing 26 highly-desired waterfront estate lots to the market that have never been available before.”
The community will boast luxury and outdoor amenities, including natural spring swimming lagoons with turquoise limestone rock; a 1.7-mile hike and bike trail along the Guadalupe River and the ranch; swimming pools; fishing, kayak and paddleboard huts; and fishing access to more than 20,000 rainbow trout annually.
Connected to the property with key access is a commercial development built by Korioth that will include a restaurant, bar and recreational options for the Guadalupe, including tubing access and a shuttle service to Gruene.
“Located only three miles from the dam, we are the honey hole for fish with our position along the cold water, and our trail system along the river is simply magical,” Korioth said.
In addition to its amenities, The Bluffs on the Guadalupe will also feature landscape design by Pharis Design.
Plans call for lot reservations to open in January.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.