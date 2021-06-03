Steady rain on Thursday afternoon prompted the second closure of the Comal River in six days after rains increased river flow to more than 400 cubic feet per second, city officials said.
David Ferguson, New Braunfels communications coordinator, said the flows muddied the water and scattered debris along the river banks and at the Tube Chute Dam. He said officials will reevaluate river conditions Friday morning to determine when river recreation can resume.
Ferguson said National Weather Service forecasters are predicting additional thunderstorms over the next several days, which will play a role in future decisions by city officials.
New Braunfels Police Chief Keith Lane ordered the Comal River closed early Saturday after overnight rains increased river flows past 800 cfs but fell to 485 cfs by midmorning. City crews cleaned up the debris and the venue reopened at 300 cfs around 10 a.m. Sunday.
The NWS forecasted a 70% chance of rain Thursday evening, decreasing to 40% overnight before increasing to 80% throughout Friday and all day on Saturday.
