The New Braunfels Inclusion, Diversity, Equity and Awareness Forum, also known as IDEA, has launched a survey asking residents to chime in on diversity and inclusion in the New Braunfels community.
The purpose of the forum is to examine racial, economic and social inequities as well as citizen access issues within the New Braunfels community in the hopes of promoting citizen dialogue, cooperation and developing solutions for a lasting understanding of all groups within the community.
“We are reaching out to the entire New Braunfels community on these topics in the hopes of hearing from as many residents as possible,” said Mayor Rusty Brockman. “We hope that everyone shares this survey with their friends and neighbors. It is essential that we get feedback from the entire community on these topics as we continue to find ways to bring our residents together, no matter their differences.”
The anonymous survey, which only takes a few minutes to complete, is available at www.nbideaforum.com.
Multiple local agencies will use the data to identify areas of need in the New Braunfels community.
The survey asks for opinions on issues like access to affordable healthcare and housing, awareness of opportunities to be involved in city government, and whether there are racial disparities in the New Braunfels community.
The survey also asks respondents to identify what they see as the most critical diversity issue facing the community and describe what New Braunfels does well and what it needs to improve on to foster positive relationships between diverse groups.
The deadline for survey submissions is July 30. In addition to the survey, information about the IDEA Forum is also available at www.nbideaforum.com.
